Charlie Kirk's Funeral Service Reportedly Filled the State Farm Stadium and More Spaces Charlie Kirk's memorial service had crowds of people showing up. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 22 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET

After political commentator and activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University speaking event, his body was flown home to Arizona on Air Force Two, per Fox 10 Phoenix. In the days that followed, funeral preparations were made, and his wife, Erika Kirk, shared an Instagram post with photos and videos of her next to his casket. Later, a large-scale memorial service was held, and it was originally estimated by the New York Post that hundreds of thousands of people showed up.

But how many people actually attended Charlie Kirk's funeral? His actual service with his casket and close friends and family, along with some potential political figures, may have been more low-key. But the Sept. 21, 2025, event held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., which is referred to as both his funeral and memorial service, had tens of thousands of people there to celebrate Charlie's life.



How many people attended Charlie Kirk's funeral?

Although The New York Post originally estimated that around 200,000 people attended Charlie's funeral at the State Farm Stadium, Fox News reported that there were 90,000 to 100,000 people in attendance. Outside of the actual memorial service at the stadium, where people turned out in the parking lot and surrounding area for a chance to attend the funeral, there were overflow spots where supporters of Charlie and his family gathered.

Per Fox News, 10,000 people went to the Desert Diamond Arena nearby, and a combined 10,000 watched the service from other viewing spots nearby, which was included in that final estimate of up to 100,000. Charlie's funeral at the stadium was also broadcast on TV across the United States, so supporters were able to tune in and follow the event that way as well.

Donald Trump took the stage at Charlie's televised funeral service to share his thoughts on the late activist's work. Charlie's wife, Erika, also spoke and advised those in the audience and those watching to forgive Charlie's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, who has not been found guilty of the crime at this time.

"I forgive him because it is what Christ did," Erika said, per CNN, though she did not name Charlie's accused shooter specifically. She added, of her husband, "He wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life."

Did they have a private funeral for Charlie Kirk?

Although the Sept. 21 event acted as a funeral service for Charlie, and was also held on a Sunday, which is significant, given Charlie's family's religious dedication, there was a service that involved Charlie's casket. However, that funeral was not attended by thousands of people as the televised memorial service was.