Inside Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman's Relationship Timeline — How Long Did They Date? The former couple met at the New York Friars Club Roast of Hugh Hefner in 2001.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and fellow comedian Sarah Silverman used to be an item, and many fans are wondering about their long-term relationship.

Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman's relationship timeline is a long one. The couple reportedly began dating in 2002. They met in 2001 at the New York Friars Club Roast of Hugh Hefner, where Jimmy was the roastmaster and Sarah was a performer.

Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman dated for several years after meeting in 2001. Jimmy and his first wife, Gina Kimmel, divorced in 2002, and they share two children — Kate Kimmel, 33, and Kevin Kimmel, 31. According to Entertainment Tonight, the comedian began dating Sarah later that year. The two comedians briefly broke up in 2008 but reconciled. They called it quits for good in 2009.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2017, Sarah joked that she hadn't been sure that their relationship was over. “I’m so glad everything worked out," she said. "Two kids — four kids! — two since us, so I guess it really is over,” she joked. The former duo is still friends. Sarah appeared on Jimmy's talk show again back in 2023, and the former couple joked about their long-term relationship.

Jimmy married Molly McNearney back in 2013, and had two more children — Jane and Billy, per People. Sarah is dating comedian Rory Albanese, and Jimmy joked that the former couple's current significant others were seated next to each other in the audience.

"And now, kind of weirdly, Rory, your boyfriend, your longtime boyfriend — who looks almost exactly like me, by the way — is sitting next to my wife there," he joked. Sarah also joked that Molly looked "almost exactly like me." (She doesn't).

Jimmy Kimmel once said that he and Sarah are "like brothers."

During an interview with GQ back in 2017, Jimmy said that he and Sarah are "like brothers" following their long-term relationship and credited her for her maturity. "Sarah and I, we’re like brothers," he said. The comedian added that the former couple spent every day together for years.

"It doesn’t make sense to me that people would erase a big part of their lives," he added. "It’s not like we didn’t spend every day together for many years. We did, and we have a lot of things in common and mutual friends. I’ll see something in the news and think, 'Oh, my God. I have to tell Sarah about this.' She has a very good relationship with pretty much all of the guys she’s dated. She is very mature about it. And I’m nothing if not mature, as you’ve probably gathered from this interview."

Sarah joked about the couple's relationship with actor Matt Damon during another appearance on Jimmy's talk show back in 2013. As Jimmy sat in a chair, bound and gagged in the background, Sarah joked that dating Jimmy was like eating too many hot dogs. "I guess, like, you know when you're in New York and you pass by those hot dog vendors? And you're like, 'I'm not gonna eat this. It's not good for me,'" she said.