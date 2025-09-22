Did Candace Owens Attend Charlie Kirk’s Funeral? What She Said About the Event Charlie Kirk was remembered on Sept. 21, 2025. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 22 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s funeral took place on Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz., more than a week after he was fatally shot in Utah. His body was transported from Utah to Arizona the week prior on Air Force Two and taken to Hansen Mortuary Chapel in Sunnyslope, Phoenix, per The Times. More than 100,000 people attended his public memorial service at State Farm Stadium, though his official burial is expected to take place in the Phoenix Valley area.

Article continues below advertisement

The event was classified as a Level One security detail due to the high-profile guest list, which included President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Sen. Marco Rubio, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Tulsi Gabbard. But what about Candace Owens, Kirk’s longtime friend? Was she there?

Did Candace Owens go to Charlie Kirk’s funeral?

Source: Mega

Candace Owens did not attend Charlie Kirk’s public memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sept. 21, 2025, but she had her reasons for sitting it out. One of them stems from her stance on the federal government, since the feds organized Kirk’s public funeral.

Article continues below advertisement

Owens has been outspoken against federal officials lately, particularly U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, whom she blames for damaging Kirk’s legacy by trying to suppress hate speech, and, in her view, restricting America’s freedom of speech, something she says Kirk fought hard against.

@candaceoshow They are trying to usher in the exact thing Charlie Kirk was fighting against. ♬ original sound - CANDACE

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of attending the service, Owens released an episode of The Candace O Show that same day, explaining her decision. “You know, while I’m attacking the feds, maybe not going to a public event which the feds are organizing is a very good idea. I’m good,” she said. She even bluntly added, “I’m not going to this memorial, it’s strange.” She then sarcastically joked that she’d rather put on her headphones and listen to Power, in her own way of honoring Kirk.

@candaceoshow Why are some people claiming I fell out with Charlie Kirk? ♬ original sound - CANDACE

Article continues below advertisement

Owens also reacted to comments from a Turning Point USA board member. The board member claimed she hadn’t been active with the organization in recent years and suggested she could have been “heir to the TPUSA throne” if she hadn’t gotten “too rabbit-holed” for Kirk.

Article continues below advertisement

Owens clapped back, sharing a clip of the exchange and pointing out that she spoke at two Turning Point conferences in 2024 and even toured with the group last year. Between the feds involvement in the event and those comments, Owens clearly didn’t feel right attending the funeral.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens attended church instead of going to Charlie Kirk’s memorial.

People from all over the country came to Arizona for Kirk’s public memorial, but Owens wasn’t one of them. While we now know why, here’s what she did instead.

Attended mass, then took my kids to see “Light of the World” in theaters today (the story of Jesus). Came home, made dinner, heard Tucker share the story of Jesus Christ, followed by Erika Kirk’s stunning example of what the love of Christ truly is.



Today was perfect. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 22, 2025