Did Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk Have a Falling Out? Inside the Details of Their Friendship As two of the youngest and most prominent members of the right-wing, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk became friends early in their careers. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 17 2025, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: YouTube: @CandaceOwens

Following the death of controversial right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, there have been a multitude of details coming out surrounding his murder, as the FBI is currently investigating and a suspect is in custody. However, there has also been considerable interest in his life outside of his final moments, such as his friendship with conservative host Candace Owens.

Article continues below advertisement

As two of the youngest and most prominent members of the right-wing, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk became friends early in their careers, which translated to years of both a personal and working relationship. Did the two have a falling out before he died? Let’s uncover the details.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk have a falling out?

Many believed that due to their differing stances on the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk were no longer friends, but her recent tribute proved otherwise.

A few days after Charlie was shot and killed while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University by alleged shooter Tyler Robinson, Candace posted a 24-minute video tribute to her long-term friend, which also served as a way to quiet the suspicions from those who believed that the two were not on good terms at the time of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video chronicling their friendship, Candace began by sharing how they met and ultimately started working together. “I met him back in 2017, when Turning Point was this very young organization. Nobody knew who I was, nobody knew who Charlie Kirk was,” she said.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Candace went on to be named as the communications director for Charlie’s nonprofit organization, Turning Point USA, a position for which she said, “He hired me on the spot.” She said during her two-year tenure at the organization, she and Charlie “were totally locked in.”

Candace went on to end the video by making it clear what the status of her relationship with Charlie was at the time of his death. “Never for a single moment did Charlie and I stop being friends,” she said. “He was like a brother to me.”

Article continues below advertisement

A suspect is now in custody for allegedly vandalizing Charlie’s memorial in Phoenix, Ariz.

Ryder Corral was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 14 for allegedly vandalizing the memorial for Charlie outside the headquarters of his organization, Turning Point USA, according to The Guardian.

Per the outlet, video footage reportedly showed a man, believed to be Ryder, walking through the memorial trampling over flowers and mementoes before he was grabbed, thrown to the ground, and ultimately arrested. He is now facing charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega