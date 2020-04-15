Candace Owens Gets Roasted for Saying She Goes to Whole Foods Every Day Amid Pandemic

Candace Owens, a conservative commentator and activist, is getting roasted after she detailed a strange visit to Whole Foods on Twitter.

In many states, wearing a cloth mask while outside is now mandatory after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines on preventing the spread of coronavirus. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser recently directed all grocery stores to require customers to wear face masks before entering.

But apparently, Candace Owens wasn't aware of this order. She took to Twitter yesterday to allege that she had an encounter with police for not wearing a mask while shopping at Whole Foods.

"WOW," Owens began her tweet. "Just had a police officer called over to me and my husband at Whole Foods bc we were not wearing masks. We come to this [Whole Foods] EVERY DAY. Apparently beginning yesterday, it is now illegal to come in without a mask. Total deaths in D.C from Covid? 69. WTF if going on?"

But somewhat surprisingly, Owens having an encounter with police wasn't the most exciting part of the tweet for many. Most were confused by her statement that she and her husband "come to this Whole Foods every day." That would be strange enough in regular times, let alone when we all need to stay at home as much as possible. For many, that's meant only going to the grocery store every one or two weeks.

Twitter had some questions for Owens. "Why the f**k are you going to the supermarket everyday," one commenter asked. "Ever heard of a f**king refrigerator?"

"Anyone who can afford Whole Foods every day in this economy can probably afford the material for a mask," another user joked.

While another asked: "Why do you need to go to Whole Foods every day? Do you not know how to make a grocery list?"

And another added: "Woman who goes to whole foods every day wants to speak to the pandemic's manager."

While another user asked: "So [Candace Owens] just said she shops at Whole Foods 'EVERY DAY' and I'm going to need to process not only how that would work in the middle of a global pandemic but also the average non-pandemic week in the phenomenological reality most of us cohabitate in."

"I go to Whole Foods EVERY DAY," another added. "Well almost every day... but I also work there."

