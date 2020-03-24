Man Arrested for Licking Toiletries at Walmart While Asking: "Who's Scared of Coronavirus?"By Mark Pygas
A man who recorded himself licking toiletries amid the coronavirus pandemic has been detained and is awaiting charges. The video of the incident at a Walmart in Warren County, Missouri, quickly went viral online.
In the video, the man appears to lick a row of deodorant while asking: "Who's scared of coronavirus?"
The clip quickly circulated online, with most commenters calling for the man to be arrested.
"I hope he gets reported. It is a crime to interfere with products like this," one user wrote. Just like the ice cream challenge."
While another added: "Charge him for attempted murder if he’s infected with the coronavirus."
British television personality Piers Morgan was one of those to share the video online. He wrote: "Find him, arrest him, imprison him, & deny him any healthcare if he gets the virus. See how funny the disgusting little pr*ck finds it when his chest is collapsing & he can’t breathe."
Police confirmed to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday that a man had been arrested over the incident. The man was taken into custody and is awaiting charges from the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
"We have received numerous reports about the video from locals, nearby residents, as well as people from the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom," the statement said. "We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed."
Unsurprisingly, people were happy to hear about the arrest. "I think the charge should be attempted murder cause that’s really what it is," one user wrote. "Some people have no respect for their own life or anyone else's."
While another added: "At the minimum he/she should be ordered to spend his days in the ICU taking care of people who have the virus and see how funny they think it is. People are dying."
The video went viral as more than 390,000 coronavirus cases and over 17,00 deaths have been reported worldwide. The CDC warns that the virus can be spread "through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes."
They continue by adding that "it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads."
The virus can live on these surfaces for hours or even days according to research.
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
