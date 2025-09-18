Suspension Sparks Interest in Jimmy Kimmel's Married Life, Kids, and Net Worth Jimmy Kimmel has been married twice. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 18 2025, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, people across the internet started losing their jobs for posting anything that seemed like they were celebrating his death, showing sympathy toward the shooter who assassinated him, or even just questioning the political party supporting Kirk. One of the more unexpected names added to that list? Jimmy Kimmel.

He wasn’t officially fired, but let’s be honest — it’s close. He was yanked off the air and suspended indefinitely. This resulted in Jimmy’s married life and family landing in the spotlight. People are wondering whether he has a wife or children who will be hurt by this sudden loss of income. Will his family be alright? Keep reading as we take a closer look at Jimmy’s family and finances.

Is Jimmy Kimmel married?

As of September 2025, Jimmy is married to Molly McNearney. According to People, Jimmy and Molly got married back in 2013. She was a writer and a producer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when they met. Their wedding was a star-studded event that took place in California with a lengthy guest list of familiar celebrities.

Now, there’s some confusion online about whether Molly is his second or third wife. To clear things up: Molly is his second wife. According to E! Online, there are a lot of people who mistakenly believe he was married to Sarah Silverman because they had a very public relationship. While they did date for a while, they never got married.

Jimmy has kids from two marriages.

According to People, Jimmy has four children total — two with his first wife, Gina, and two with Molly. From his first marriage, he shares a daughter, Katie, and a son, Kevin. In May 2025, Jimmy also became a grandfather when his daughter Katie welcomed a baby girl into the world.

With Molly, Jimmy has a daughter, Jane, born in 2014, and a son, Billy, born in 2017. Billy’s early health challenges — including multiple heart surgeries — became national news after Jimmy shared the story on his show. His emotional monologues helped raise awareness about the importance of accessible healthcare for families in similar situations. While he’s spoken openly about moments that matter, Jimmy is usually pretty private when it comes to his kids — especially his younger ones.

Jimmy’s net worth may cushion the blow of his indefinite suspension.

In 2022, Distractify estimated Jimmy’s net worth to be around $35 million. Per Celebrity Net Worth, his financial portfolio as of 2025 is estimated to be around $50 million. So, despite being temporarily suspended, Jimmy and his family appear to be in a solid position as far as finances are concerned.

Over the past two decades, Jimmy built his wealth through a combination of late-night hosting, producing, voice acting, and event gigs like hosting the Oscars. Beyond Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he’s been involved in projects like Crank Yankers and Live in Front of a Studio Audience. He’s also taken on endorsement deals and voice roles that add to his income streams.