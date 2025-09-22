Erika Kirk Is Leaning on Her Mom Following Death of Husband, Charlie Kirk Erika's parents divorced when she was younger, and she was raised primarily by her mother. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 22 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

After right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was shot on the Utah Valley University campus, there were a lot of questions about who he was, what he stood for, and who his family is that he left behind in the wake of his death. He is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two small children. And now, people want to know who Erika Kirk's parents and extended family are.

Before Charlie was shot and killed at the Turning Point USA speaking event, Erika was often at his side, and she, too, spoke of the same hopes for America and of her and her husband's shared religious convictions. But she did have a life before she met and married Charlie, and that's what some are curious about.

Erika Kirk's parents divorced when she was younger.

Although Erika doesn't post about the rest of her family on social media as much as she has posted about Charlie and their children, she has spoken about her parents before. In 2012, she spoke to Arizona Foothills Magazine following her Miss Arizona win. She said that her mother instilled the idea in her of giving back to others because she and her family had been "blessed" with so much.

"My mom used to take us to soup kitchens and constantly said we needed to share our blessings with others," she told the outlet. "When I learned that by competing [in pageants], I could touch more people, further my causes, I knew it was a chance to make a greater impact." She also shared with the outlet that she grew up in a close Catholic family. It makes sense, then, for her religion to have remained close to her into adulthood and in her marriage with Charlie.

Source: Instagram

According to CNN, Erika's parents divorced when she was younger, and she was raised primarily by her mother. Because Erika's brand, so to speak, has mostly been as a figure for Turning Point USA and as Charlie's wife, she has not publicly spoken about her parents in recent years. However, there is a little bit out there about her family before Charlie.

Per CNN, Erika has spoken about being a "tomboy" as a child and preferring basketball over pageants, though she did eventually begin to compete in beauty pageants at some point. Her website explains her accolades in college, religion, and her personal life. But, it seems, she has preferred to keep some parts of her private life, well, private.

Does Erika Kirk have any siblings?