Is Turning Point USA Donor Rebecca Dunn Married? Inside Her Family Dynamic Rebecca Dunn was among the first set of donors for Charlie's organization Turning Point USA, and spoke of their relationship during the service.

The memorial service for right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk was held in September 2025, and many notable figures from the Republican Party attended, but there were also others who paid tribute to him. Rebecca Dunn was among the first set of donors for Charlie’s organization, Turning Point USA, and spoke of their relationship during the service.

Following her speech, many wanted to know more about her, such as the details of her personal life. So let’s dive in and find out if she’s married and more.

Is Rebecca Dunn married?

Rebecca was married to her late husband Bill Dunn, and the two spearheaded the Dunn Foundation, where Rebecca acts as trustee, according to The Economic Times. Bill, who died in April 2025, was also the founder and chairman of DUNN Capital Management, Inc.

Rebecca is a philanthropist and libertarian supporter, who has been a well-known volunteer in the Florida arts, health care, and education sectors. She has also established policy platforms and led community discussion throughout the area over the past 40 years.

The Dunns also had a family life outside of their work.

Throughout their marriage, Rebecca and Bill had three children, daughters Liz Dunn, Chris Dunn Valencia, and Virginia Dunn Kerr, according to Reason.org. The couple also has 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

At Charlie Kirk’s memorial, Rebecca shared an unfulfilled pact that they made.

“In the early days, Charlie felt like a son to me,” Rebecca said of their close relationship. “More recently, I was the one looking up to him..His vision inspired us, and his resolve reassured us that our support was building something bigger than ourselves.”

She went on to reveal that Charlie had previously said that he would attend her late husband Bill’s memorial service, but she found herself speaking at Charlie’s service instead. “In Charlie we met a freedom fighter — thank you Charlie Kirk,” she said, per The Economic Times.

Explaining why she decided to donate to Turning Point USA, Rebecca shared being impressed by Charlie early on. “I was so impressed that I invited him to come to our home and tell my husband and me more about his organization," she recalled.

"That young man, of course, was Charlie Kirk and his organization was Turning Point USA,” she continued. “Charlie told us how he wanted to start two chapters in North Florida. When asked how much money it would take, he told us he thought it would take about $50,000."