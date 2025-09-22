Rebecca Dunn's Net Worth Explains Why She Was a Major Donor at Charlie Kirk's Funeral The public figure is a trustee of the Dunn Foundation, which is dedicated to the Advancement of Right Thinking. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 22 2025, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/DRM News

Some tragedies change the course of history. Whether someone respects who Charlie Kirk was or not, it would be hard for anyone to deny that his death was a major talking point for the people of the United States. After Charlie died, a huge memorial service was organized to honor him. Many relevant figures from the Republican Party and beyond were present for the massive event that highlighted who the podcaster was.

One of the biggest donors who contributed to Charlie's cause was Rebecca Dunn. The trustee from the Dunn Foundation impressed everyone with the amount of money she sent to Turning Point USA. In order to make such considerable donations, a person must have a substantial amount of money. What is Rebecca's net worth? Here's what we know about the cash generated around one of Charlie's most relevant donors.

What is Rebecca Dunn's net worth?

There isn't a precise report that points to Rebecca's money. However, The Economic Times states that the amount is anywhere between $50 million and $100 million. The estimate was formulated by taking into account Rebecca's position in the foundation. Unlike other relevant conservative public figures, such as Tucker Carlson, Rebecca's net worth hasn't been nailed down due to how she keeps a low profile.

Rebecca is a trustee of the Dunn Foundation. It's pertinent to point out that the organization was previously known as the Dunn's Foundation for the Advancement of Right Thinking, meaning that Rebecca has always shared Charlie's beliefs. The millionaire was happy to deliver a speech during Charlie's memorial service. Rebecca told stories of how she met the podcaster for the first time and what his cause meant to her.

Who else attended Charlie Kirk's memorial service?

Rebecca showed her support for Charlie by speaking at his memorial service, but she wasn't the only famous Republican to be seen at the event. President Donald Trump is very vocal about what he believes in, which is why he attended the ceremony. Charlie constantly spoke about why he supported Donald's administration through his YouTube videos and podcast episodes. Since both men were openly conservative, it's easy to understand why the president would be present at the memorial service.

Vice President JD Vance was also at the memorial service, meaning that the politician got the opportunity to listen to Rebecca's speech. Most of the relevant faces from the Republican Party were ready to pay their respects. Charlie's wife, Erika, shocked everyone present by stating that she forgave the person who took her husband's life. Memorial services are tough to get through, but the people who supported Charlie gave their best effort.