Robin Wright’s Net Worth Reflects Her Longevity in Hollywood

Actor Robin Wright has successfully created a lane for herself in Hollywood. Her dramatic roles over four decades and counting have made her worthy of being a critically acclaimed force in the industry.

Robin still challenges herself in her professional and personal life. In August 2025, she announced that she moved to the U.K. amid Donald Trump's November 2024 election. She also took the streaming world by storm with her role in Prime Video's The Girlfriend with Olivia Cooke and Laurie Davidson. Since Robin's career isn't slowing down anytime soon, some are wondering if her net worth reflects her success. Here's the scoop on what she's bringing to the bank.

What is Robin Wright's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robin's net worth is $65 million. Her robust net worth is proof of her longevity as an actor, director, and producer. Robin's acting career began in the '80s when she booked her first starring role as Kelly Capwell in the NBC soap opera Santa Barbara, alongside During her time on the show, she earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for "Best Younger Actress in a Drama Series. However, after four years on the soap, she left to focus on her acting career.

She landed her major film breakthrough came in 1987 when she starred as Buttercup in the beloved fantasy classic The Princess Bride, opposite Cary Elwes. Although many remember her from the role, according to Today, it's not a movie in Robin's rotation. "You’re always going to pick apart your performance and go, “Gosh, I wish I had done it differently on that take,” she told the outlet of why she never rewatches the film.

While Robin doesn't have watch The Princess Bride at her leisure, the movie catapulted her career. Throughout the '90s, she continued booking leading roles, including another memorable performance as Jenny Curran in Forrest Gump. The film not only showed Robin's acting range, but it also changed how many of us say "Jen-nay" forever. The film was a massive success, earning multiple Academy Awards and cementing her place in Hollywood.

Robin followed-up with roles in critically praised films such as Message in a Bottle, Unbreakable, and The Pledge, building a career marked by emotional depth and complexity. She has continued starring with more acclaimed roles in the 2010s, including her notable role as Claire Underwood in House of Cards.

Robin's performance as the high-achieving-yet-calculating First Lady and eventual president reportedly earned her a $9 million annual salary during its six-season run, as well as a Golden Globe Award and multiple Emmy nomination. Additionally, she directed several episodes for the show.

Robin Wright has been married three times.

Robin's prominent career didn't stop her from searching for her Mr. Wright (see what I did there?). According to an interview with The Sunday Times, she was married three separate times. In 1986, Robin married actor Dane Witherspoon. They were together for two years before divorcing in 1988. Dane died in 2014 at 56 years old. Once they divorced, Robin married Sean Penn in 1996, but they divorced in 2010. The divorce led her to her third marriage to Clement Giraudet, which lasted from 2018 until she filed for divorce in 2022.

While she learned from her marriages and divorces, Robin said, for her, three strikes took her out of the marriage game. In her interview with The Sunday Times, she declared she was no longer pursuing marriage and was in unwedded bliss with her boyfriend, architect Henry Smith, telling the outlet, "No. God no. Why? That’s just unnecessary. "He is a sweetheart and just a good, decent adult. He’s a man," Robin said of him.

The 'Damsel' actor is also a mother of two.

During her marriage to Sean Penn, Robin had two children: Dylan Frances and Hopper Jack. Dylan and Hopper both followed their famous parents' footsteps and became actors. Hopper and Robin even co-starred in the 2023 film Devil's Peak. Although her marriage with Sean didn't work out, Robin said in an interview with E! News that they've built a successful friendship for their children's sake.