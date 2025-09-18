Robin Wright Left the U.S. Behind for Good in Early 2025 ― Where Does She Live Now? "Everything's rush, competition, and speed," she said of living in the U.S. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 18 2025, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After the 2024 election, there were celebrities who made promises to leave the United States if their chosen president was not elected. That wasn't necessarily the case for actor Robin Wright, but she did share with The Times that she believes "America is a s--tshow." So, where does Robin Wright live now? It's certainly not the U.S., in case you didn't already guess.

Before she made the permanent move from U.S. resident to expat in another country and continent altogether, Robin lived in California for decades. This was likely due to her career in movies and TV shows, one of which also landed her a Golden Globe. In early 2025, though, she made the decision to say goodbye to the "s--tshow" and call a new place home for good.

Where does Robin Wright live now?

At some point, Robin made the decision to totally upend her life and permanently move to the U.K. She told The Times that for her, living in the U.K. versus the U.S. is a calmer lifestyle. It also affords her some anonymity that she might not have had in the U.S.

Part of what took her to the U.K. specifically, though, may have been her role in the TV show The Girlfriend. It's a thriller drama on Prime Video that premiered in September 2025. It's filmed in the U.K., and if Robin intends to stay in the country, it means she is close to where the show is made. It's a total win-win scenario for the longtime actor.

Living in the U.K. is also all about the atmosphere. "They're living," she told The Times, of the people around her in England, as opposed to the U.S. "They're not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That's most of America. Everything's rush, competition, and speed. Everyone's building a huge house, and I'm just done with all that. I love the quiet."

Robin Wright's kids are still in the U.S.

Robin made the move to the U.K. in her late fifties. She co-parented her now-adult children with her ex-husband, Sean Penn. At this point in her life, however, with her career in focus, her goals are also likely centered around her happiness. Still, Robin has a close relationship with kids Dylan and Hopper Penn, even if they are still in the U.S.

Both adult kids have done modeling and acting like their parents. Hopper has been in movies like War Machine and Devil's Peak, per his IMDb. Daughter Dylan has been in movies too, and even starred alongside Sean in Flag Day.