Charlize Theron Is a Proud Single Mom to Her Two Kids

"I never had the dream of a white dress," admitted Charlize Theron in a 2014 Vogue interview. The actress opposed the institution of marriage from an early age, devoting herself to charity work instead. She adopted her first kid, South-African-born Jackson in 2012, who was followed by a girl, August in 2015.

Charlize paved the way for independent mothers around the world to embark on this unique journey alone. Yet, some naysayers are wondering: Do Charlize Theron's kids have a father at all?

Charlize is a proud single mother. Charlize's stance on relationships is just as inspirational as her insistence on being an independent mother. Aside from an eight-year-long relationship with fellow thespian Stuart Townsend and a shorter fling with actor Sean Penn, the actress has been proudly single. When she opted for adoption, she chose to do so alone.

Source: Getty Charlize Theron with son, Jackson and former boyfriend Sean Penn.

When did Charlize take up charity work? The actress might swear by the values of independence and integrity when it comes to the matters of the heart, but her philanthropist endeavors tell an entirely different story.

The South-Africa-born, Los Angeles-based star took up charity work way before her career would have kicked off. An outspoken advocate of children's rights, she dedicated herself to helping impoverished kids gain access to a better quality of life.

Source: Getty Charlize, Sean and an army of kids in the background.

Having worked for Oxfam, the International Red Cross, the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund and the like, Charlize launched her own initiative in 2007. The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project brought her closer with hundreds of kids, and in a few years' time, she decided to opt for adoption.

Meet Jackson and August, Charlize's children: Charlize adopted Jackson in 2012, just as she began dating Sean Penn. Throughout the relationship, the actress prioritized the interests of her family over her romantic life. As a single mom, it was her duty to ensure her kids' well-being. Charlize adopted a second child in 2015, while they were still together. She filed the paperwork alone, without the help of Sean. In the same year, August became a part of the family.

Source: Instagram "We don't wanna leaves," captioned Charlize the post coinciding with Jackson's coming out.

Jackson just turned 3 when he first told his mother that he wasn't a boy. A few years later, Jackson came out as transgender. The actress supported them throughout the way, ensuring that they receive every help they need to come to terms with their sexuality.