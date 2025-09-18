Inside Prolific Actor Robin Wright’s Relationship History Robin Wright began her acting career in the mid 1980s and was quickly thrust into the limelight. What do we know about her love life? By Danielle Jennings Updated Sept. 18 2025, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The love lives of celebrities can reveal very interesting details about them, especially if they are the type to keep a low profile and information about their personal life relatively private. Acclaimed actor Robin Wright is one such star. Many are likely familiar with her previous long-time marriage to Sean Penn, but there are other elements of her relationship history that are less publicized.

Robin Wright began her acting career in the mid-1980s and was quickly thrust into the Hollywood spotlight through not only her acting ability on the popular daytime soap opera Santa Barbara, but also her relationship with co-star (and eventual husband) Dane Witherspoon.

Here's what we know about Robin Wright’s relationship history.

In 1986, after two years on Santa Barbara, Robin Wright and Dane Witherspoon were married. However, just two years later in 1988, the pair officially divorced, according to People. The same year, Robin entered into a short-lived romance with actor Jason Patric, but the pair called it quits the following year in 1989.

On the heels of his very high-profile divorce from Madonna in 1989, Robin and Sean Penn began their relationship. By 1991, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Dylan, and son Hopper arrived two years later in 1993. Multiple breakups and makeups ensued before the former couple eventually decided to tie the knot in 1996 — but 11 years later, in December 2007, they announced they were divorcing, although that wasn’t the end.

A few months later, the divorce petition was withdrawn. In April 2009, Sean filed for legal separation only to withdraw it the following month. Finally, in August 2009, Robin filed for divorce and revealed she had no plans to reconcile, per CBS News. Robin and Sean's divorce was finalized in July 2010.

"One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together,” she told The Telegraph shortly after filing. “If you’ve got kids, it’s a family, and you try again, and you try again. We did that for a long time."

Post-divorce, Robin entered into relationships with other notable names.

In February 2012, Robin and actor Ben Foster began dating after initially meeting on set of the film Rampart. Almost two years later, in January 2014, the couple announced they were engaged, but they called it off by November, according to E! News. A reconciliation followed; however, the two officially split in August 2015.

Robin and Yves Saint Laurent executive Clément Giraudet started dating in 2017 and had a secret wedding in France in August 2018. Four years later, in September 2022, Robin filed for divorce, per the Los Angeles Times.

