Charlie Kirk's "Secret" Sister, Mary, Had Some Very Surprising Beliefs

In life, right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was an outspoken Christian who pushed for a political sharp turn to the right. At home, he was a father, a husband, a son, and, surprisingly — a brother.

He is often talked about as though he was an only child, but that is not the case. In fact, Charlie had a "secret" sister who espouses some surprising beliefs. Here's what we know about Mary Kirk and her relationship with her brother.

Charlie Kirk's sister doesn't have her brother's set of beliefs.

The world is surprised to learn that Charlie had a sister. But there's a very good reason why she likely chooses to live under the radar: her beliefs are very, very different from her late brother's. However, it wasn't always so.

Like Charlie, Daily Mail reports, Mary was raised in a Christian household and once held similar beliefs to her brother. She was a member of the Wheeling, Ill., Young Republicans in 2011. A year later, Charlie founded Turning Point USA with his mentor, Bill Montgomery. But while Charlie was building a conservative empire, Mary was changing her mind.

Mary graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago in 2019 with a degree in art history, criticism and conservation. She works at an art museum, and Daily Mail reports that she often posts left-wing and liberal commentary on social media, including supporting historical education about slavery. This includes support for one politician in particular.

What changed Mary's beliefs?

That politician: Bernie Sanders, the Independent Senator from Vermont who openly admits to being a Democratic Socialist (via NPR), making him among the most left-leaning major political figures in the United States. Mary reportedly met Bernie during his first presidential campaign in 2015.

A 2016 social media post showed Mary grinning and shaking hands with Bernie, captioned "#tbt to when I met Bernie a year ago and had no idea who he was and now he is the light of my life" (excerpts via Daily Mail). And then later that same year, she posted a picture of a delighted Bernie standing behind a lectern as a small bird alit on the podium. Mary captioned the photo, "I was the bird."

So how did two siblings raised in the same environment come to such wildly different worldviews? It's hard to imagine how those family conversations went, but the family was reportedly close. Multi-millionaire and TPUSA financier Gary Rabine said that the family was close, telling Daily Mail, "He loved having those debates, even with family. He didn't disown anyone, and they didn't disown him. That's the example we should follow."

