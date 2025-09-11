Did Charlie Kirk Die Instantly? A Timeline of the Shooting and His Death President Donald Trump announced he will posthumously award Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 11 2025, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@sameermassey64

Trump ally and conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot on Sept. 10, 2025, during a debate event at Utah Valley University. He was later pronounced dead that same day, sparking a surge of reactions from politicians, including the president himself, Donald Trump himself. For context, Charlie wasn’t just known for his outspoken nature but also for founding Turning Point USA at just 18 years old. He died at 31, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Article continues below advertisement

While his death has since been classified as a political assassination, there’s still much we don’t know. Questions remain about what motivated the shooter and whether Charlie died instantly after being struck in the neck by what authorities say was a high-powered bolt-action rifle, per BBC. The latter question is tied to the timeline of events, particularly the delay between when news of the shooting first broke and when his death was officially confirmed. Here’s what we know about his death.

Did Charlie Kirk die instantly?

Source: Mega

While speaking on an outdoor stage during a Sept. 10, 2025, event at Utah Valley University, Charlie Kirk was shot in the left side of the neck as he sat on a stool addressing the crowd. More than 3,000 people had gathered for the free event, per The New York Times. Kirk had been seated under a tent that displayed “The American Comeback Tour” across the top, with “Prove Me Wrong” written along the rim.

Article continues below advertisement

Footage of the shooting, captured by bystanders and later shared on social media, not only caught the sound of the gunshot but also showed Kirk collapsing off his stool. Panic immediately followed as the crowd scattered. Initially, Kirk was presumed to still be alive as he was rushed in a private vehicle to a local hospital, according to The New York Times. This prompted a flood of prayers and messages on social media, with many hoping for a miracle.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Boise State Public Radio, the shooting occurred around 12:10 p.m., just 10 minutes after the event began. Oddly enough, someone in the crowd had asked Kirk a question about the number of mass shooters in the U.S. moments before he was shot, which can be heard in a clip from the event shared by @sameermassey64 on TikTok.

@gmanews TRIGGER WARNING: SENSITIVE CONTENT AND GRAPHIC IMAGES Eyewitness video showed the moment U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an influential ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 (U.S. Time), while speaking at a Utah university, sparking a manhunt for a lone sniper who the governor said had carried out a political assassination. In the video, a person is heard asking Kirk about the number of mass shooters in the United States in the last ten years. Kirk then asks whether or not to include gang violence in the tally, before a gunshot is fired. Reuters was able to confirm the location as the building and layout match satellite images and coordinates included in original file metadata. Date was verified by the metadata from files. Authorities said they still had no suspect in custody as of Wednesday night, some eight hours after the mid-day shooting at Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah, during an event attended by 3,000 people. The lone perpetrator suspected of firing the single gunshot that killed Kirk, 31, apparently from a distant rooftop sniper's nest on campus, remained "at large,” said Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, at a news conference four hours later. Courtesy: KEVIN via Reuters #BreakingNewsPH #GMAIntegratedNews ♬ original sound - GMA News - GMA News

Article continues below advertisement

It’s not entirely clear whether Kirk died instantly. However, given the location of the wound and the amount of blood loss, mny assume he died either on the way to the hospital or shortly after arriving, where he was pronounced dead. Emma Pitts, a staff writer for Salt Lake City-based Deseret News who witnessed the shooting, recalled seeing “so much blood” pouring from his neck, per Boise State Public Radio.

A little after 2 p.m., it was officially announced that Kirk had died from the gunshot wound. The gap in time between the shooting and the death announcement likely stems from the time it took to transport him to the hospital, provide emergency care, and confirm that he had not survived.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Mourners gather around the hospital after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

Has Charlie Kirk's shooter been caught?

As of this writing, Kirk’s shooter remains at large. However, authorities believe that based on video footage they’ve obtained, they will be able to identify him. If not, they plan to release the footage to the media for assistance, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said during a press conference.