What Is Jimmy Fallon’s Net Worth? Inside the Impressive Fortune of the Late-Night Talk Show Host

As one of the top names in late-night television, Jimmy Fallon successfully transitioned from former Saturday Night Live star and Hollywood actor to head NBC’s signature entertainment talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The lucrative role comes with a multi-million-dollar salary, and given that he’s held the position for over a decade, his bank account should be pretty heavy.

From 2009 until 2014, Jimmy Fallon was the host of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and in February 2014, he was officially named as the new host of The Tonight Show. His late-night salary is just one form of revenue for the comedian, so let’s take a deeper look into his net worth.

What is Jimmy Fallon’s net worth?

As of September 2025, Jimmy Fallon is worth an estimated $70 million, the bulk of which is due to his long-time job as the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which comes with an annual salary of $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to being the host of NBC’s flagship late-night show, Jimmy has hosted other programs, such as Lip Sync Battle and That’s My Jam. The Emmy and Grammy winner also continues to act, in projects such as Huu’s Only Murders in the Building and 2022’s Marry Me.

Jimmy Fallon Late-night talk show host, actor Net worth: $70 million Jimmy Fallon is an American talk show host and actor. Birth date: September 19, 1974 Birth place: New York City, New York Birth name: James Thomas Fallon Father: James W. Fallon Mother: Gloria Fallon Marriages: Nancy Juvonen (marrried 2007 to present) Children: 2 daughters Education: College of Saint Rose

Jimmy’s name was recently discussed by Donald Trump after fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s show was taken off the air indefinitely.

As Hollywood continues to react to the shocking and indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Donald Trump wasted little time gloating at the situation involving one of his biggest critics. However, as he celebrated Kimmel’s fate, he also managed to bring Fallon into the mix of his ire.

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,” Trump’s post on Truth Social began, per Deadline. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.” “That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible,” he continued. “Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

Following Kimmel’s abrupt departure, Fallon unexpectedly skipped a planned public appearance, sparking speculation.

Just before he was set to speak as a panel guest at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, Jimmy Fallon pulled out with no prior notice, Deadline reported. “Unfortunately, Jimmy Fallon is no longer able to attend today’s session,” the company said via statement regarding his absence.

