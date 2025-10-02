Erika Kirk and Candace Owens Are “Friends” on Social Media, but Are They in Real Life? Erika and Candace are following each other on Instagram. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 2 2025, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons;Mega

It’s no secret that Candace Owens and the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk were close friends and even worked together, as she joined Team Turning Point USA sometime after meeting Charlie in 2017. Despite what Turning Point USA board member Eric Bolling said on the PBD Podcast, claiming the two had a falling out and suggesting Candace hasn’t been involved with TPUSA for some time, Candace’s outspokenness following his death suggests otherwise.

Plus, she says she was involved in TPUSA events as recently as 2024. But what about Candace and Erika Kirk? Are they friends? With Candace having been such a big part of Charlie’s life, you’d think they would be, right?

Is Candace Owens friends with Erika Kirk?

According to Turning Point USA board member Eric Bolling, Erika and Candace do not have a relationship. But on social media, they are friends as Erika is following Candace on Instagram as of this writing. Generally, when individuals of that status follow each other online, it often means something. Maybe they’re bonding over their love for Charlie, or perhaps Erika is trying to get closer to Candace as some members of TPUSA attempt to push her out of the picture.

As you may know, Erika is now the TPUSA CEO, tasked with carrying on Charlie’s legacy. But there are many other people involved in the organization, some of whom are trying to paint the picture that ties between TPUSA and Candace were severed long before they actually were. So either Erika is working to repair those ties, or she’s simply staying close to those who share cherished memories of Charlie. Those are two theories.

@candaceoshow If you try to replace Charlie with a shill, I will be your enemy. ♬ original sound - CANDACE

One reason to think Erika and Candace may be closer than Eric suggested on the PBD Podcast comes from his conflicting comments after Charlie’s death. He claimed Candace hadn’t participated in any TPUSA events in years, yet she has confirmed she has proof of engaging in events as recently as 2024. Clearly, there’s some drama between Candace and TPUSA, which could stem from her views on Israel conflicting with the organization’s stance.

According to Candace, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman staged an intervention in the Hamptons to address Charlie’s “rational” views on Israel. Allegedly, Bill didn’t agree with these views, and “threats were made,” Candace claimed she was told. A clip of Candace explaining this was later shared on the PBD Podcast on Sept. 17, 2025.

Candace is now being pegged as someone who went too far down a rabbit hole for Charlie, which allegedly lessened their bond. Yet she remains one of the most outspoken figures regarding his death, even sharing a few theories, one of which suggests the feds may have played a role in it.

Regardless, it’s clear some TPUSA members are pushing the narrative that Candace’s views didn’t align with Charlie’s later in their relationship, perhaps to protect the organization from criticism. Or maybe there’s another agenda at play.

Well then, did Erika Kirk ban Candace Owens from Charlie Kirk’s funeral?

That seems unlikely, considering they’re friends on Instagram and the fact that Candace publicly shared she made the decision not to attend the funeral at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sept. 21, 2025. Candace didn’t say she wasn’t going because she was banned; rather, she didn’t want to go because something felt off. She’s been very outspoken against the feds since Charlie’s death, and because the funeral was being organized by them, it felt “strange” to her.

@candaceoshow Why are some people claiming I fell out with Charlie Kirk? ♬ original sound - CANDACE