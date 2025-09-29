The Weird Twist in Charlie Kirk’s Autopsy Everyone’s Talking About "Yep, it's all smoke and mirrors!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 29 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Videos circulating on social media are raising questions about Charlie Kirk’s shooting and how it actually happened, with many pointing to the medical examiner’s autopsy as their proof. TikToker @oifuki9ej4 even claimed that in the report that was released, it noted the bullet never exited Kirk’s neck, despite the fact that he was allegedly hit with what’s considered a hunting rifle, typically used for medium-sized game like deer, elk, or even bears

He, along with others, argued that a bullet from that kind of weapon at such close range should have caused far more damage and almost certainly would have exited the body. Kirk’s longtime friend Candace Owens also suggested it was strange that the bullet didn’t pass through. With so much information and misinformation floating around, we’re breaking down what’s actually known about Kirk’s autopsy and his injuries.

Charlie Kirk's autopsy allegedly states that the bullet never exited his body.

Source: Mega

There are still a lot of unknowns in the political assassination case of Charlie Kirk, but one detail seems confirmed: the bullet did not exit his body. He was shot in the neck, likely in the carotid artery and the jugular vein, given the blood loss, Dr. Kendall Crowns, chief medical examiner in Tarrant County, told Nancy Grace.

In terms of the weapon that was used, well, it was a Mauser Model 98 chambered in .30-06, a rifle that belonged to shooter Tyler Robinson’s grandfather, per NBC News. The gun’s barrel was a more modern one that, according to the outlet, fires rounds “slightly smaller than 8 millimeters but considered more powerful.”

Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he confirmed with the surgeon who treated Kirk in the hospital that the bullet never left his body, but “absolutely should have gone through.” He explained that he shared this detail simply because there’s been so much confusion around why the bullet failed to exit (or cause more damage).

According to the surgeon, while it’s “normal for a high-powered, high-velocity round” like that to exit the body, Kirk’s body stopped it. “I’ve seen wounds from this caliber many times, and they always just go through everything,” the surgeon admitted. “This would have taken a moose or two down, an elk, etc.” Still, he called it an “absolute miracle” that the bullet didn’t pass through, noting that staff, students, and guests were directly behind Kirk and could have been killed.

I want to address some of the discussion about the lack of an exit wound with Charlie. I’m usually not interested in delving into most of this kind of online chatter, and I apologize this is somewhat graphic, but in this case, the fact that there wasn’t an exit wound is probably… — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 20, 2025

So, how did Kirk’s body manage to stop the bullet besides it being described as a divine miracle? According to the surgeon, “His bone was so healthy and the density was so, so impressive that he’s like the man of steel. It should have just gone through and through.” Even so, plenty of people aren’t buying it. Conspiracy theories are running rampant, with skeptics insisting there’s no way, no matter how strong or healthy his body may have been, that the bullet wouldn’t have gone through.

Did Charlie Kirk have an autopsy done?

While many still can’t wrap their heads around the idea that the bullet didn’t exit Kirk’s body, it’s important to be clear about what information has actually been released so far. The surgeon confirmed to Kolvet that the bullet stayed inside, but the full autopsy report hasn’t been made public, despite what TikTok videos might suggest. That said, an autopsy would have had to be completed.

According to ABC4 Utah, state law requires that in a homicide case, the body must be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office (Kirk was taken to Taylorsville) for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. Unless there’s a court order, the body must be released within 24 hours for funeral preparations. While it’s up to the family to handle those arrangements, including transportation, Kirk’s body was flown via Air Force Two to Phoenix.