The "Missing Minute" of Epstein Footage Is Part of the Latest Dump of Files The missing minute doesn't appear to have anything that interesting in it. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 3 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The House Oversight Committee has released 33,000 pages of material related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's death. The news that all that additional material was released has left some wondering whether there might be any revelations in the documents.

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, one of the biggest is the missing minute of CCTV footage that has been key to conspiracy theories that Epstein did not actually kill himself. That footage is part of this trove of documents, but many want to know whether there's anything interesting on it. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The missing minute of Epstein footage is part of the latest document dump.

The footage itself is not all that remarkable. It shows guards working outside of Epstein's cell and doesn't suggest that anything nefarious occurred. Attorney General Pam Bondi explained that the missing footage had been recorded over, but that doesn't seem to have been the case. So, while Bondi misled the public, she doesn't appear to have done so in an effort to cover up anything at all.

While it's unclear why Bondi was not truthful, the release of the footage itself should go some way to dispel the notion that Epstein was murdered, or at least that there's footage that will prove that to be the case. The question of whether there was foul play in relation to Epstein's death was just one of the many theories roiling around the Trump White House, and there are still questions about how much the president knew about his former friend's crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

Most of the documents that have been released don't contain anything new.

Although the news that the missing minute had been found amid this latest dump of documents naturally led some to wonder whether there might be other revelations in them, it seems like, for the most part, these documents contain information that is already publicly available. Many of them are images of court documents about Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking in 2022.

Newly released footage fills the one-minute gap in Jeffrey Epstein’s jail surveillance video on the night of his suicide. The disputed minute spans from 11:58:59 pm on Aug. 9, 2019, to midnight on Aug. 10, 2019. pic.twitter.com/LHDaiA7qsF — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Guardian, 97 percent of the material that was released is not new, and it might take some time to sort through everything and see whether any of the new documents contain any new information. The release of these files is just the latest development in a story that has at various points consumed the Trump White House.

Although the exact nature of their relationship is unclear, Epstein and Trump were at one point close friends, and were photographed together frequently during the 1990s and 2000s. The two appear to have had a falling out, although it's unclear what that falling out was over.