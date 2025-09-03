The Number of Women Jeffrey Epstein Probably Victimized Is Staggering — Here's What We Know "Together, we can finally make a change." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 3 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: USA Today

The first time Jeffrey Epstein was investigated for sexual abuse was back in March 2005, reports NPR. In July 2007, an assistant U.S. attorney working with two FBI agents submitted a draft of an indictment that included 60 criminal counts against Epstein. This led to a sweetheart plea deal in which Epstein pled guilty to solicitation and solicitation for prostitution with a minor. He got 18 months in a minimum-security facility, most of which were spent on work release.

For the next decade, Epstein remained free and able to do whatever he wanted, which included settling multiple lawsuits with his victims. When the Miami Herald published a series of investigative reports into Epstein in 2018, things got even more serious. He was arrested in July 2019 and died by suicide a month later. His death left many questions, including the number of victims created by the financier. Here's what we know.

How many Epstein victims are there?

Following the release of 33,000 pages of the Epstein files in September 2025, the attention has turned to his victims, some of whom are speaking out about the man who destroyed their lives. Most of the documents were already available to the public, prompting the victims, along with a few members of Congress, to call for the release of the entire file.

Brad Edwards, a victims' rights lawyer from Florida, is representing a large group of Epstein's victims. At a press conference held Sept. 3, with a wall of survivors behind him, Edwards said there are hundreds of Epstein victims. He also demanded transparency from President Donald Trump, who willingly helped Edwards in the past, in the hopes of prosecuting others involved with Epstein.

Some of Epstein's victims are using their voices to call for justice.

Those who have been following the Epstein case might be familiar with a couple of his victims, such as Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life in April 2025, or Maria Farmer, who brought the first criminal complaint against Epstein in 1996. Authorities did not investigate what happened to Farmer or her sister, Annie.

Several women have spoken publicly about the abuse they endured at the hands of Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. The latter is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at a minimum security federal prison in Texas. Since the release of more documents from the Epstein files, more victims are talking.

British model Anouska De Georgiou said the abuse she suffered lasted several years and began in the mid-1990s. De Georgiou and a handful of other Epstein victims spoke with members of Congress on Sept. 2 about a bill that would force the release of the files. "The only motive for opposing this bill would be to conceal wrongdoing," she said at a press conference, per CNN.

Marina Lacerda, who was previously known as "Minor-Victim 1," spoke publicly for the first time. She revealed that she was 14 when she met Epstein for the first time, who offered her $300 to "give an older guy a massage." Lacerda went on to say that her dream job turned into a nightmare. She was only able to escape once Epstein decided she was "too old."