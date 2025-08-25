Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Wrote a Memoir Before She Died — Here's What We Know "I was brought in by Ghislaine, and at that time, she was the main procurer for Jeffrey." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 25 2025, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: A&E

In April 2025, Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre took her own life following a serious accident the previous month. According to NBC News, Giuffre was allegedly abused by Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, starting in the late 1990s. "Jeffrey has the sickness but they worked together as a unit," Giuffre told Dateline. "I was brought in by Ghislaine, and at that time, she was the main procurer for Jeffrey."

Giuffre also alleged that Maxwell set up a meeting with Prince Andrew when she was only 17. "I didn’t know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to that prince," Giuffre said. "He denies that it ever happened, and he’s going to keep denying that it even happened — but he knows the truth and I know the truth." She went on to become the most outspoken victim of Epstein. Her memoir will be released posthumously. Here's what we know.

When will Virginia Giuffre's memoir be released?

Giuffre's memoir will be released Oct. 21, 2025, six months after her death, reports NBC News. The 400-page book will be published by Alfred A Knopf, who said in a statement that it was Giuffre's wish that her memoir be released regardless of the circumstances. Titled Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, it includes an email Giuffre wrote to her co-author, journalist Amy Wallace.

In the email, Giuffre wrote that the content is "crucial" and "aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders." Giuffre continued, "It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness." This email was sent a little more than three weeks before Giuffre's death and included a desire for the book to be published in the event of her passing.

Amy Wallace began working with Giuffre in 2021.

Back in January 2023, the New York Post reported that Giuffre had reached a book deal for her memoir that was supposedly worth millions. This was on the heels of a multi-million dollar settlement she reportedly reached with Prince Andrew. Multiple sources confirmed the book deal with the outlet. Royal insiders told The Post at the time that any book Giuffre published would be deeply embarrassing for the royal family.

Knopf spokesperson Todd Doughty told NBC News that the previous deal was a seven-figure contract with Penguin Press. When Knopf hired editor Emily Cunningham from Penguin in 2024, Giuffre's memoir moved with her. Doughty did not reveal details about which Epstein associates were mentioned in Giuffre's memoir, but did confirm it did not include "allegations of abuse against Trump."