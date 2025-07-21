Epstein Accuser Maria Farmer Allegedly Links Trump to the Financier in a Disturbing Encounter "No, no. She’s not here for you." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 21 2025, 7:13 p.m. ET Source: 60 Minutes Australia; Mega

The friendship between Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump has been well-documented in photos, video footage, and interviews. According to The New York Times, the duo met around 1990 when they were neighbors in Palm Beach, Fla. Two years later, they were spotted by an NBC News camera crew filming at Mar-a-Lago. They were partying with Buffalo Bills cheerleaders, as the NFL team was in town to play the Miami Dolphins.

Court records show that Trump was a casual flyer on Epstein's private jet, apparently catching a ride at least seven times. In 2002, the president spoke to New York Magazine about his pal, revealing that they had been friends for about 15 years. This is the interview where Trump said Epstein likes women on the "younger side." A few years later, a woman named Maria Farmer went to the authorities with accusations of sexual assault by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She also mentioned Trump.

What did alleged Epstein victim Maria Farmer say about Donald Trump?

The New York Times reported that the alleged incident with Trump occurred in 1995 while Farmer was preparing to work for the financier. One night, Epstein called Farmer into her office, but did not say why. She arrived wearing shorts and said Trump stood uncomfortably close to her while staring at her legs. This frightened Farmer, and as Epstein entered the office, she recalled him saying, "No, no. She’s not here for you," to Trump.

Farmer alleged that the two then left the office and continued discussing her outside of the room. She said that Trump remarked that he thought Farmer was 16 years old. At that time, she was in her early 20s. This was the only upsetting exchange Farmer had with Trump. Unfortunately, her experiences with Epstein and Maxwell were far worse.

Maria Farmer told the FBI about Epstein and Trump.

Following the encounter with Epstein and Trump, Farmer went to the financier's Ohio estate in 1996 to work on her art, per The New York Times. Epstein and Maxwell arrived later that summer and immediately requested something that made Farmer very uncomfortable. Epstein wanted a foot massage, which Farmer agreed to. After he invited Farmer to join him on his bad, she alleged that Epstein and Maxwell sexually assaulted her. She fled and locked herself in another room.

Farmer called anyone she could think of until her father ended up driving from Kentucky to Ohio to collect her. That's when Farmer spoke with authorities the first time. She first spoke with police, then reached out to the FBI. That conversation lasted roughly 30 minutes and didn't seem to go anywhere. When Farmer asked if she should speak with police in other jurisdictions, like Ohio, the agent said it was up to her. A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment on this.