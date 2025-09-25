The Connections Between the Movie 'Snakes Eyes' and Charlie Kirk's Death Have Some Freaked Out "We're living in a simulation." By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 25 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA/ Paramount Pictures

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has led to conspiracy theories, speculation, and plenty of political blowback, but there's one odd coincidence that has stood out. Many on the internet have pointed out the similarities between Charlie Kirk's death and the 1998 Nicolas Cage movie Snake Eyes.

This is not the first time that a movie or TV show has been accused of predicting the future (it seems to happen to The Simpsons all the time). Even so, some of the similarities in this particular case are genuinely strange. Here's what we know.

Source: Paramount Pictures

Did the Nicolas Cage movie "Snake Eyes" predict Charlie Kirk's death?

It seems unlikely that it actually predicted it, but the event does have some strange similarities to the movie. In Snake Eyes, a politician named Charles Kirkland is assassinated by being shot in the neck while attending a boxing match. What's more, one of the fighters in the ring is named Tyler the Executioner, and the fight apparently took place on Sept. 10.

Given the number of coincidences, it's easy to see why some people ended up going down the rabbit hole on this. Charlie Kirkland and Charlie Kirk are very similar names. Tyler Robinson was Kirk's "executioner," and the two assassinations appeared to have taken place on the same day. Ultimately, though, this all appears to be a coincidence, but it's one that left many people wondering if there was something weird and sinister going on.

@youwontbelievemeofficial In a 1998 movie snake eyes, a politician named Charlie Kirkland was shot in the neck on September 10th… how is this even possible ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya Source: TikTok/@youwontbelievemeofficial

"It's always a damn Nicolas Cage movie," one person wrote on TikTok in the comments under the video. "We're living in a simulation," another person added. Clearly, then, the coincidences have unsettled some people. It's worth noting, though, that if a certain number of movies get made, then connections like this are bound to pop up occasionally, as strange as that kind of coincidence might seem.

There have been many conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk's death.

While a Nicolas Cage movie might not have predicted Kirk's death, many people on the Internet believe all is not what it seems when it comes to the right-winger's murder. Friend and fellow podcaster Candace Owens believes Kirk was murdered by the federal government, writing, "I've spent hours working through this timeline, and I am now fully in the belief that this is in fact a federal conspiracy. There is no other explanation. They are lying about Charlie Kirk's assassination."

It is becoming increasingly clear that the Feds are in overdrive trying to protect Tyler Robinson’s roommate. The Charlie Kirk murder is beginning to look more and more like an operation.



Join us Live: https://t.co/ENC5QW9Y0X — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 17, 2025

There has also been speculation if Kirk was wearing a bulletproof vest or not at the time of his shooting, while others believe that Kirk's assassination was a way to distract from the non-release of the Epstein files.