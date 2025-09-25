Charlie Kirk May Be Getting a Silver Dollar — Here's Where to Buy It Some have called Kirk a "national treasure." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 25 2025, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Osama Madlom via Unsplash, YouTube / @Charlie Kirk

On Sept. 10, 2025, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was killed while speaking at a rally at a Utah University. His death was a shock, sending ripples of unease and devastation through the country as his fans grappled with his sudden loss. Now, many across the country are left trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces of a world without someone they considered to be their leader.

As part of the process of picking up the pieces, people are trying to find ways to memorialize him and remember his legacy. One proposed bill in the House of Representatives aims to make a silver dollar memorializing Kirk. Here's what we know about the silver dollar, and where to buy it.

Source: Instagram

Where can you buy the Charlie Kirk silver dollar?

The bill in the House of Representatives was proposed by Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger (R-Tx.) and Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz). The bill is titled the "Charlie Kirk Commemorative Coin Act."

If approved in the House, Charlie would have a silver dollar minted with his likeness and his full name, Charles James Kirk, Fox News reports. As of the publication of this article, the act had not yet passed. So, it's unclear when the coin might be available if it passes.

However, if it does pass, there are a few places you can look to purchase the coin. For one, coin brokers are common online and are available with the click of a few buttons. But those looking to purchase a coin should make sure to do their research. There are a lot of fakers online.

Why is Charlie Kirk getting a silver dollar?

Kirk was not a political figure so why is he being memorialized with a silver dollar, at least potentially? His influence in the right-wing circles was significant, and he has been painted as somewhat of a martyr. His memorial service was a massive spectacle, where multiple high-ranking political figures spoke, so it's not surprising that he is receiving more attention in the House of Representatives.

Reps Pfluger and Hamadeh explained in their bid for the "Charlie Kirk Commemorative Coin Act" that, to them, Kirk is a "national treasure." Hamadeh told Fox, "Since 1892, Congress has authorized commemorative coins to celebrate and honor historic American patriots."

He added, "He tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save this nation for future generations. Ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, he sacrificed his life. His life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come." It should be noted that evidence does not corroborate Hamadeh's assertion that the killer, Tyler Robinson, was a "radical leftist." His political leanings remain murky, per AP News.