What Is a "Groyper"? This Far-Right Term Became an Icon of a Conservative Culture War The "groyper army" targets conservatives. But not the ones you'd expect. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 12 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET

When it comes to political factions, divides are starker than ever. People on the right and the left are deeply divided and it seems like a chance to reconcile and come together is growing further away with every passing day. But even within the so-called right and left "factions," there are divides.

On the left, you have groups like the liberals and progressives, and if you go far enough left, you get to violence-promoting groups like Tankies. But on the right, you have Conservatives, the Alt-Right, and on the far, far right: "groypers." Here's what we know about what "groypers" are and how they relate to Charlie Kirk and Nick Fuentes.

What is a "groyper"?

If you've never heard the term "groyper" before, you aren't alone. It's a niche term used in far-right circles. According to Know Your Meme, "groypers" are a "group of far-right and alt-right nationalists and conservatives critical of the mainstream conservatism and led by political commentator Nicholas J. Fuentes." The movement is represented by a Pepe the Frog meme that shows the alt-right figure with folded hands, gazing at the viewer.

And there are other iterations of the "groyper" meme as well, with some showing overweight Pepes and other showing ultra-buff Pepes. The movement is often referred to as the "groyper army," which is an apt description for what they consider to be their motives.

The group is critical of far-right conservative movements, often suggesting that they aren't far right enough. They target people they believe "aren't conservative enough," including Ben Shapiro, Charlie Kirk, Dan Crenshaw, Donald Trump Jr., and even Kirk's media outlet, Turning Point USA. Kirk, specifically, was a frequent target of their ire. It is suspected, at least on social media, that Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, belonged to the "groyper army."

Here's how alt-right champion Nick Fuentes weaponized Pepe the Frog against conservatives he deems "too lukewarm."

As one of the founding members of the "groyper" movement, Fuentes frequently weaponized his followers against those they considered to be "lukewarm conservatives." Aside from speculation that Kirk may have been killed by one of the "groyper army," there were notable public occasions where they mobilized against their "enemies."

As Know Your Meme notes, "On Oct. 29, 2019, a Turning Point USA event at the Ohio State University was sabotaged by several attendees who asked Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk provocative, anti-Israel, racist, and homophobic questions."

Additionally, the site notes, "Groyper Army members employed trolling at more conservative events, including Donald Trump, Jr.'s event at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Dan Crenshaw's event at the Arizona State University."