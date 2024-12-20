Far-Right Manosphere Influencer Nick Fuentes Said a Man Wanted for Murder Tried to Kill Him "While I can handle whatever comes to my front door, it is irresponsible to expect my neighbors with young families to share that burden." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 20 2024, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: X/@afhasbara

On Dec. 19, 2024, self-described white nationalist Nick Fuentes was livestreaming his show when he was interrupted by an alleged assassin. The following day Fuentes reposted a video to X apparently showing the moment he checked his Ring Camera, only to see a man standing at his front door holding a gun. While in the middle of discussing why he wouldn't marry an Asian woman because he "want[s] [his] kids to be white," Fuentes pauses and stares at his phone for a moment.

He posted about the incident to X, claiming this was a result of his home address being doxxed. "The gunman carried a pistol, crossbow, and incendiary devices. I believe he intended to kill me," said Fuentes. "He is dead now. I am OK!" What happened to this supposed assassin? Here's what we know.

Here's what we know about the alleged assassination attempt on Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes replied to his initial post to say that he will now have to "uproot his life and relocate" because he was doxxed. "While I can handle whatever comes to my front door, it is irresponsible to expect my neighbors with young families to share that burden," he wrote. Speaking of what Fuentes can handle on his own, he then said he need to contract 24-hour security to protect himself and his property.

Hiring a private security firm is very expensive, which is why Fuentes asked people to donate to his cause. According to him, it will cost $13,000 per week to have a security guard. If that seems like a bit much, it might be because Fuentes is also rebuilding his studio which isn't cheap. He can only accept cryptocurrency as he's "banned from banking services and CC processing."

The footage from Fuentes's Ring Camera, which he also shared on X, shows a man wearing what appears to be a motorcycle helmet calmly walking up to his building's door. He is holding both a gun and crossbow in his left hand but sets the crossbow down on a cement wall. The alleged would-be assassin then rings the doorbell and waits with the gun in his right hand. At some point, he is heard yelling "Yo, Nick" though some folks have noted this happens after he glances at a pile of mail.

The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was livestreaming at the time.



He rings the door bell, tries the doorknob and yells “yo Nick!” pic.twitter.com/5y1LF3Dv56 — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 19, 2024 Source: X/@NickJFuentes

In subsequent Ring Camera videos, the man in the motorcycle helmet tries unsuccessfully to get into Fuentes's home via a door on the side of the house. He also goes around back where it looks as if he makes a finger gun motion toward the house. It was later revealed that this man was a suspect in a triple homicide that occurred nearly three hours away.

The alleged assassin has been identified as John R. Lyons.

Police connected the alleged assassin to a triple homicide that happened earlier that night in Mahomet, Ill., which is 144 miles north of where Fuentes lives. Around 9:40 p.m., police were called to the "1100 block of Riverside Drive, where multiple people had been shot," per CBS News. There they found 61-year-old Janis L. Mason and 23-year-old Caleb M. Mason, still clinging to life. A 26-year-old woman named Sara Mason was pronounced dead at the scene. Janis and Caleb died at the hospital.