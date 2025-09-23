Pink's Deleted Posts About Charlie Kirk Spark a Cancel Campaign Led by RigoStarr Social medial influencer RigoStarr calls for Pink to be canceled after what she allegedly said about Charlie Kirk. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 23 2025, 2:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega and TikTok/@RigoStarr

On Sept. 18, 2025, influencer Rigo Irizarry — better known online as RigoStarr — told his followers something was up. In a video he shared on Facebook, he said his inbox was filling with messages claiming pop star Pink had just posted “some nasty s--t about Charlie Kirk.” At first, he hadn’t seen the posts himself. But if what people were saying was true, he wanted the receipts — and he wanted them immediately. Hours later, he came back into his own comments in all caps: he’d found what he was looking for, and a video was coming.

Two days later, he delivered. His takedown of Pink spread across TikTok, Instagram, and X like wildfire. What could have been a fleeting Instagram post turned into a viral controversy, a polarized debate, and a full-on cancel campaign. So, what did Pink say about Charlie Kirk, and how did one influencer manage to make it explode?

What did Pink say about Charlie Kirk, and why did it cause such a stir?

There were three different posts in play here — one on Pink’s Instagram wall, and two shared on her Stories. The first, and the one that carried the most weight, was a direct post on her profile. Unlike Stories, which vanish after 24 hours, this one would have stayed up unless she took it down. A screenshot in RigoStarr’s videos revealed the message she posted: “The fact that Trump is putting the flag at half staff for a white supremacist and never once lowered it for murdered school children tells you everything you need to know.” Pink allegedly shared on Instagram.

That single line hit like a hammer. It connected Charlie’s death to broader frustrations about school shootings and national mourning. It, however, was the “white supremacist” part that really set off a storm. Some outlets quoted it with that phrasing, others left it out completely, and that inconsistency left room for doubt.

Was Pink actually calling Charlie a white supremacist, or did someone add that wording later to cause problems? Unfortunately, there’s just no way to know for sure. What we do know is that this is the version RigoStarr ran with — and it’s the one that fueled much of the backlash.

Not long after his video went viral, the post disappeared from Pink’s page. Whether she deleted it because of the backlash or for another reason, no one can’t say for sure. But the timing made people assume she pulled it after being blasted online. Two Instagram Stories she allegedly shared added more gasoline to the fire. One was labeled “Funeral idea #2” and described a closed casket, an organist playing “Pop Goes the Weasel” on repeat, and mourners staring in “silent anticipation.”

The second Instagram Story suggested that when someone mentions mourning Charlie, you should act like you don’t know who he is. It encouraged followers to ask what he was known for and what he talked about, ending with the instruction: “Make it awkward.”

Hey @Pink, you called my friend Charlie Kirk a White Supremacist with zero evidence, yet all this evidence showing Diddy's abuse and you haven't said a word. This is despicable behavior, and it's not OK. Explain yourself and apologize. — Joy Villa (@theJoyVilla) September 21, 2025

Together, the posts painted a picture that critics saw as mocking Charlie’s death. But there’s an important caveat: Instagram Stories expire in a day, and none of these posts are live anymore. Screenshots are the only proof, and while they look convincing, screenshots can be altered. That uncertainty hasn’t slowed the outrage, though.

Pink said they should play Pop Goes The Weasel at the Charlie Kirk Service.

What would you say to pink? pic.twitter.com/RgrUsHPvSB — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) September 22, 2025

RigoStarr flipped Pink’s words back on her.

By Sept. 20, RigoStarr had had enough. He uploaded the video he’d promised, opening with a warning: “I know some people aren’t going to like this. But I’m not here to lie.” For him, the posts weren’t edgy — they were disgusting. He told his followers bluntly that this was the moment for everyone who loved cancel culture to get to work. Delete Pink’s music and cancel her.

Then, he went a step further. Zeroing in on the “make it awkward” post, he urged his audience to turn it back on her. If someone brings up Pink, he suggested that you pretend you don’t know who she is. Ask what she’s done. Ask what she talks about. “Make it awkward,” he concluded. The video hit hard. Views piled up. Comments flooded in. And in the middle of it all, Pink’s posts disappeared from her profile — suggesting she’d seen the uproar.

🏆🤡 Clown of the Day 🤡🏆



Glorifying an assassination to please Hollywood.



Congrats Pink, you’ve earned it 🤡👏 pic.twitter.com/6QXB8v0MhE — CLOWN OF THE DAY 🤡🏆 (@ClownOfTheDay__) September 22, 2025