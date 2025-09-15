Erin Napier Sparked Outrage for Her Comments About Charlie Kirk’s Fatal Shooting The 'Home Town' star called the commenters celebrating Charlie's death "revolting." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 15 2025, 5:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Following the fatal shooting of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, celebrities have used their platforms to discuss his death and their opinions about it. Many, including Kristin Chenoweth, Jimmy Kimmel, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, spoke out to mourn Charlie's life and to scold others for celebrating his death on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

HGTV star Erin Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, also expressed their condolences to the influencer's family, which included his wife and children, who witnessed his murder. While sharing their thoughts on Charlie's death, they found themselves in a social media argument with their fans over their posts. Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Erin Napier's comments about not celebrating Charlie Kirk's death sparked controversy.

Several days after Charlie's death, Erin used her Instagram account to share her thoughts on the shooting. The Home Town co-host first reposted a social media quote on her Instagram Story that said, "Only the demonized celebrate death.” About an hour later, Erin added more of her opinion to the post. "I am revolted by some of the comments in my DMs about the last slide," Erin said. "Unfollow me, immediately, if you could be one of those comments. Christ, have mercy on us all.”

According to TooFab, the reality star's comments resulted in a myriad of comments from her followers. Many of Erin's former supporters threatened to stop watching her shows and vowed to return some of the products she and Ben sold during their career, including her books and candles. "Because I will not celebrate murder," Erin wrote in her share of the post. She also posted a DM from one of her now-former fans who explained to her exactly why they could no longer support her anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's not what you said about Charlie Kirk, but how in your story [you] support his free speech but not for the ones who disagree with you," the user wrote to Erin. "And yes, he had the right to say the Second Amendment was worth the deaths. Because I support the First Amendment. But I also have the right to speak out against such a hate-filled person," they added. "It appears you do not believe so. I am sorry you seem so angry over all this. May you find peace."

Article continues below advertisement

Erin replied to the follower, stating, "They definitely have a right to free speech. I was helping them spread their message more freely. Goodbye!" She proceeded to share more posts, including one from a fan who implied she supported Charlie's stance on gun control by deciding not to celebrate his death. Erin quipped at the follower after they told her to consider that, by homeschooling her and Ben's two children, she shielded them from school shootings, noting that Charlie was famously against gun control laws.