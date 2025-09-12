Kristin Chenoweth Got Dragged for Mourning Charlie Kirk and Applauding His “Perspectives” Regarding the late political activist, the 'Wicked' star said she "didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 12 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Thoughts and prayers ran rampant after conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot to death on Sept. 10, 2025, at 31 years old. Though Charlie unapologetically defended his controversial political views, his death has sparked conversations around how to mourn him regardless, or in spite of, where he stood politically.

Among the influx of social media comments about Charlie's death, Kristin Chenoweth addressed her feelings about it on her Instagram account. Unfortunately, a significant section of the stage and screen icon's fanbase didn't take what she said nicely.

What did Kristin Chenoweth say about Charlie Kirk?

Kristin took to Instagram days after Charlie died with several messages. Underneath the Turning Point USA CEO's final Instagram post, where he further expressed his anti-abortion stance, telling a young woman at one of his college tours to see babies as the "blessing" they are and to "take responsibility for your orgasms," and captioned the post with a quote from the event, where he said, "Play certain games, win certain prizes."

"I’m. So. Upset," Kristin said in the comments. "Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still."

Charlie Kirk called for the stoning of gay people.



a group Kristin Chenoweth has worked intimately with in the theatre business, and a group who has also supported her career for ages. Her response is deeply disappointing & unserious. https://t.co/YTy4nT0c6w — Marcos Gonsalez (@MarcosSGonsalez) September 12, 2025

According to Out Magazine, the Wicked star also mourned Charlie on a since-deleted Instagram Story of her reposting her husband, Josh Bryant's reaction to the news. "Such a sad, senseless, and disgusting act!" Bryant wrote. "Wow...prayers for the Kirk family and prayers for our nation."

Kristin Chenoweth received backlash from her fans for her comments on Charlie Kirk.

Kristin's condolences towards Charlie and his family raised multiple eyebrows across her fandom. Many of her fans within the LGBTQ+ community and other marginalized communities expressed their disdain for her speaking out for him despite the harm he inflicted on some of her strongest supporters.

"I thought #KristinChenoweth was actually taking a stand on Kirk's anti-trans rhetoric," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Turns out the woman whose career has been propped up by #lgbtqcommunity adoration had to insert herself into the discourse instead of enjoying the quiet luxury of keeping her mouth shut." "'Appreciated some perspectives,' OK, Kristin Chenoweth is a closeted racist, next," another said.

"Out of all this mess, how disappointing it has been to see that Kristin Chenoweth turned out to be a conservative who follows 'Christian' anti-LBGTQI+ accounts," a third X user wrote. "So very, 'I love my gays' but only because they've paved the road for the dumbass. Ariana baby forever the best Glinda."

And nothing for Kristin Chenoweth pic.twitter.com/ZcIHFU5i4E — Shannon’s Spanx (@Shannonsspanx) September 12, 2025

As of this writing, Kristin has yet to address her comments and has never confirmed her political affiliation. Amid the backlash, one of Kristin's most popular projects was also randomly involved in the reactions. According to The Downey Patriot, Councilman Mario Trujillo quoted the musical on his personal Instagram account, stating, "No one mourns the wicked."