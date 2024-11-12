Home > Television > HGTV 'Home Town' Stars Ben and Erin Napier Are Proud Americans Who Give Back to Their Community "You two have the BIGGEST hearts of anyone I know!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 12 2024, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

These days, a person’s political affiliation can say a lot about their character. While votes are cast with hopes of what a candidate can achieve, popularity seems to play a big part, too. So, who you vote for might make or break certain relationships. Maybe that’s why some celebrities and TV personalities have kept quiet about their 2024 presidential pick — including Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier.

While Erin and Ben didn’t reveal if they voted for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, Erin did poll her fans to see where they stood, and the results might surprise you, especially since most of the folks who voted are women. Here’s the scoop on the Napiers' political stance and how Erin's fans voted.

Erin Napier doesn’t share her political affiliation, but she is a proud American.

We can't say how Erin and Ben voted in the 2024 election, but thanks to a poll Erin launched, we now know how some of her fans voted. On Nov. 1, 2024, Erin took to her Instagram Stories to ask her 1.5 million followers whether they were voting red or blue, per TV Insider. She included three American flag emojis above her poll and gave fans the option to choose either “Trump/Vance” or “Harris/Walz.” She also wrote, “A straw poll because I’m genuinely curious.” And honestly, so are we!

The following day, Erin revealed the results of her election poll, disclosing that a total of 71,000 votes were cast, with the majority coming from women. She noted that 52 percent of voters chose Trump, while 48 percent voted for Harris.

Despite so many of her fans weighing in on the election, Erin has remained quiet about her own affiliation, possibly due to past criticism over her use of the American flag emoji. In January 2022, she addressed this on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "If you think loving the USA must be a political affiliation, that says a lot about you and nothing about us. I am so tired of people LOOKING for things to separate us all by. Just stop."

if you think loving the USA must be a political affiliation, that says a lot about you and nothing about us. i am so tired of people LOOKING for things to separate us all by. just stop. https://t.co/mZuJ0XyFa7 — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) January 10, 2022

One user attempted to explain why some associate the flag emoji with political leanings, commenting, "Excuse you. Are you just going to ignore the ignorant pro-Trump and alt-right who use the American flag as some sort of right that they and only they have a right to?"

For now, we can at least say Erin and her husband are proud Americans. Regardless of who they voted for, she’s clearly passionate about her country and committed to keeping things united.

Erin and Ben Napier are also active in their community.

In July 2024, Ben shared on Instagram that he and his wife partnered with the Salvation Army "to help kids in our community get ready to head back to school." They encouraged folks to either shop at their local Salvation Army or make a donation, emphasizing how the organization provides essential services to people in need.