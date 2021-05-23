Erin Napier Breaks Down How the Furnishings on 'Home Town Takeover' Are Paid For

If you've a fully domesticated animal (like myself) then you've probably discovered how addicting watching HGTV can be. Each new show or renovation sparks a new idea in your head and after a few episodes of a show like Home Town Takeover, you begin to feel like an expert in individual building codes, materials, house styles, and decor cues that you could apply to your own dream domicile.

A big question that people have for these shows, however, is who pays for everything on the program?