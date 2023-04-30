Home > Television > HGTV Source: Instagram How to Apply for HGTV’s 'Home Town’ — What You Need to End up on the Show Here is how to apply for HGTV's 'Home Town', including the main requirement you need and and overview of what your role would be on the show. By Je'Kayla Crawford Apr. 30 2023, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

One of HGTV's most popular shows is Home Town, starring Ben and Erin Napier. In the series, the couple takes on home renovations in Laurel, Mississippi. Ever wonder how you could make an appearance on the series? Well, there might be a way.

Here is everything you need to know about HGTV's casting call for the show, including what others who have been on the show have said about the experience.

How to apply to HGTV's 'Home Town'.

The main requirement you need to be eligible for the Home Town casting call is that you have to be buying a home in Laurel, MS, or buying a home in an area that is close by.

Another thing to note is that this is not a casting call to actually join the cast of the HGTV series. The casting call is for those applying to be the featured homebuyers in an episode. The cast is then tasked with renovating your home and making sure you are happy with your purchase. To apply for the show, visit the HGTV website. No deadline was included in the post.

Hear from two of the previous homebuyers on the show.

If you are still on the fence about buying property in the Laurel, Rebekah Staples was a homebuyer in Season 6 and loves living in the specific area. Rebekah appeared in Episode 5.

Talking about her move, she said that, "About four years ago, I had the opportunity to purchase a Laurel homestead with roughly 16 acres (that also happened to be an eight-minute drive from my parents’ house) and jumped at the chance to purchase Jones County real estate."

Rebekah went on to say that she loves the hospitality of the area. "Even within the state of Mississippi, which is known for having friendly residents, I think Jones County natives are among the most welcoming," she added. "I would describe our residents as having a healthy mixture of hospitality, good-nature, strong independence, and a touch of contrarianism. We are the Free State of Jones, after all!"

Another happy customer is Rhona Phillips, who purchased a home and starred in Episode 11 in Season 4. Not only did the cast of Home Town renovate her house, but they did so quickly. “It was fast. They bring the whole team to a project. That itself is exciting," she said.

Rhonda went on to say, “I really wanted to be on the show. Because I felt it would be special and a lot of fun, and I was right about both of those.”