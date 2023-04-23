Home > Television > HGTV Source: Instagram Do HGTV's Mike and Denese Butler Have Any Kids? All About the 'Fix My Frankenhouse' Family Do HGTV's Mike and Denese Butler have any kids? Here is everything we know about the popular couple and a look into their personal life. By Je'Kayla Crawford Apr. 23 2023, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET

Mike and Denese Butler are mostly known for starring in HGTV's Fix My Frankenhouse, a show where the couple partners up to renovate unique homes. The first season of the series premiered on April 23, 2023.

After seeing them on screen, fans are now wondering about their personal life. Does the couple have any children? Do they show any of their family on camera? Here is what we know.

Do HGTV's Mike And Denese Butler have any kids? They have several.

According to HGTV, Mike and Denese Butler have three young children together. Even though their kids don't regularly make appearances on Fix My Frankenhouse, both Mike and Denese constantly post photos of their sons on social media.

Denese has talked about how challenging it is to balance being a mother with her career. She said that, “I’m superwoman, okay? When I say that, I'm talking about the fact that we have three kids. We’re dealing with Latin tests, parent-teacher conferences, things like that. That’s my version of superwoman — balancing the business and construction aspect with my kids and my husband too."

Their children's name were revealed by Mike in a 2022 Instragram post. He used the hashtags: #momentswithellis,#momentswithfelix, and #momentswithluca. So, we gather their son's names are Ellis, Felix, and Luca Butler.

Meanwhile, Denese and Mike has been together for over 10 years, and starring in the show has made their relationship even better. "We’re about to hit eleven years and I feel like an experience like this can break or make your relationship and it has made us as people and as a couple a lot stronger," she confided.

Denese and Mike Butler show some of their family on screen in 'Fix My Frankenhouse'.

Aside from their kids, Denese and Mike do share some of their family life on camera. In fact, both of their fathers assist them with renovating the homes.

Mike has said that when it comes to having them both around to help, "They bring a different perspective. Both our dads are basically in their retirement years now, so they have a different outlook on the way we look at things. They question, 'Are you sure you want to do that?' — or we'll push them out of their comfort zone."

Both of their fathers have decades of experience in the construction field, and are usually seen on the show helping the couple out. "We lean on them for expertise, we lean on them for advice, and they also actually do physical work for us sometimes," Mike revealed.

He went on to joke about how close they all are behind the scenes, saying "There's a joke that our parents are PB and J — peanut butter and jelly. They get along so well, our dads especially." Their fathers do not have social media accounts that we know of.