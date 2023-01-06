Where Is HGTV's New Show 'Rico to the Rescue' Filmed?

There are a few kinds of shows that we can never get enough of: Real Housewives spinoffs, cooking competitions, and pretty much anything on HGTV. Listen, these are our comfort shows and we can't live without them.

Lucky for us, HGTV has its newest show, Rico to the Rescue, premiering on Jan. 7, just in time for a cozy night in! Rico to the Rescue follows construction and home renovation expert Rico León as he helps homeowners fix their disastrous contractor issues.

But where was the show filmed? Let's find out!