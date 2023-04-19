Home > Television > HGTV Source: Instagram/@dalemoss13 Is Galey Alix Married? The ‘Home in a Heartbeat’ Star’s Partner Is a ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Galey Alix's partner Dale Moss hasn’t shied away from supporting the content creator in her television endeavors. What’s the scoop on their relationship? By Haylee Thorson Apr. 19 2023, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Viral content creator and Wall Street businesswoman Galey Alix is adding another impressive achievement to her repertoire: an HGTV home renovation series. The social media superstar and DIY icon’s new show, Home in a Heartbeat, is finally upon us.

And her partner (and Bachelorette alum) Dale Moss hasn’t shied away from supporting Galey in her reality television endeavors. So, what’s the scoop on their relationship status? Here’s what we found.



Is Galey Alix married? Meet the HGTV star’s partner: ‘Bachelorette’ alum Dale Moss.

While Galey isn’t married, she’s been in a long-term relationship for quite some time — and you may also recognize her partner from the beloved Bachelor franchise. Galey is dating Dale from Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

For those who need a refresher, the Season 16 Bachelorette got engaged to Dale after 12 days of filming, and Tayshia Adams took her place once she left the show with her fiancé. However, Clare and Dale’s relationship was anything but smooth sailing. The couple’s romance was consistently on-again-off-again, with the reality stars officially parting ways in October 2021.

Galey and Dale appear happier than ever, as often depicted on the Bachelorette alum’s Instagram. On Galey’s birthday in November 2022, Dale shared a sweet Instagram post about his partner. “So happy we get to exist in this world together,” the former NFL wide receiver wrote. “I’m beyond proud of the courage you’ve shown unapologetically going after your dreams, [and I] have found a sense of home I’ve never experienced before through your love.”

Galey Alix was previously engaged to be married.

Dale isn’t the first man to sweep Galey off her feet. During an interview with Forbes in 2021, the Goldman Sachs business woman revealed that she planned to marry another man at one point. “I honestly believed I was living my dream life, just like I portrayed on Instagram,” Galey admitted. “I had this handsome fiancé, a successful career on Wall Street, a beautiful home, and cute dogs, and, you know, life is perfect. But deep down, I was dying with my eyes wide open.”

However, Galey is rewriting that narrative with her new partner and a new home renovation series. And Dale has been nothing but supportive about her upcoming HGTV show Home in a Heartbeat.

Galey Alix is the star of the new HGTV home renovation series ‘Home in a Heartbeat.'’

The viral content creator is reaching new heights with her Home in a Heartbeat series. Galey’s eight-episode home renovation show follows the Wall Street executive as she puts her DIY skills to good use to transform her follower’s homes forever.

“In Home in a Heartbeat, Galey and her team will use their design expertise to turn out stunning renovations for clients—all of which have been handpicked from her social media following — in just 3 days or less,” HGTV explained on Instagram.