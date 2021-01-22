Amid Cheating Allegations, Dale Moss' Sister Is Coming to His Defense

Amid Cheating Allegations, Dale Moss' Sister Is Coming to His DefenseBy Katie Garrity
What once seemed like a fairy tale ending has now turned into a sadder fate for The Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. The couple essentially experienced love at first sight, decided on each other for their “forever,” and exited the show as quickly as they came. Clare seemed confident Dale was going to be her husband.
That all seems to be a messy myth now, considering the two have both released statements that they split. Not to mention that rumors are swirling that Dale was cheating on Clare pretty regularly. First to come to his defense was his sister, Robyn.
Dale Moss and Clare Crawley confirmed their split in separate Instagram posts.
Clare took to her social media to release a statement that she was just as shocked as fans were that she and Dale had “mutually” split. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," Clare wrote in a Jan. 21, 2021 statement on Instagram.
"Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this," she continued.
The “mutual statement” that she’s referring to is that of Dale’s. A few days prior, Dale had publicly announced their breakup on his own social media, claiming that the two split and it was the best choice for all involved.
"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote. "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another. Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."
So Clare’s statement is a bit more suspicious than Dale’s and fans have noticed. Clare seems to imply that while she was dedicated to the relationship with her whole heart, there may have been another party in the relationship that was not. We’re looking at you, Dale.
Robyn Moss took to her Instagram Story to defend her brother’s honor.
After E! News and Entertainment Tonight both reported that Dale reportedly cheated on Clare throughout their entire engagement with a real estate agent named Eleonora Srugo, Dale’s sister, Robyn, decided to speak out in defense of her brother. “I can proudly say, still until this day, NOBODY has had or will ever have my brother’s back like I do," she wrote.
According to E!, one source claimed to see Dale on what appeared to be a date at New York hotspot Cipriani Downtown in November 2020, while another source claimed multiple people told Clare about her fiancé's rumored infidelity. However, a source who is reportedly close to Dale claimed to ET that the rumors are false. Could that source be his sister, Robyn?
The source could also be Eleonora herself whose rep also released a statement denying any romantic relationship with Dale. Ronn Torossian, spokesperson for Ms. Srugo, said, "Dale and Eleonora are, and have been platonic friends for a few years. They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best. They have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”
This is not the first time Robyn has come to Dale’s defense.
Back in November 2020, there was speculation that Dale and Clare had some sort of communication prior to filming The Bachelorette. Some fans had a hard time believing their connection was that instant. She wrote on her Instagram, “If I hear another outlet report that Dale and Clare came in contact before production, I’m going to flip,” she reportedly said, according to screenshots published on the @bachdetective Instagram account.
“That’s tarnishing my brother’s name and it’s COMPLETELY FALSE. Your source for that information is LYING,” she continued. “I know this because I spent every day with my brother leading up to production! Never once did he reach out, nor was he ever contacted by Clare!”
If there is one positive thing coming out of yet another messy Bachelor Nation breakup, it’s that Dale has some loyal siblings and, in his case, blood is definitely thicker than water.