Amid Cheating Allegations, Dale Moss' Sister Is Coming to His Defense

What once seemed like a fairy tale ending has now turned into a sadder fate for The Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. The couple essentially experienced love at first sight, decided on each other for their “forever,” and exited the show as quickly as they came. Clare seemed confident Dale was going to be her husband.

That all seems to be a messy myth now, considering the two have both released statements that they split. Not to mention that rumors are swirling that Dale was cheating on Clare pretty regularly. First to come to his defense was his sister, Robyn.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley confirmed their split in separate Instagram posts.

Clare took to her social media to release a statement that she was just as shocked as fans were that she and Dale had “mutually” split. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," Clare wrote in a Jan. 21, 2021 statement on Instagram.

"Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this," she continued.

The “mutual statement” that she’s referring to is that of Dale’s. A few days prior, Dale had publicly announced their breakup on his own social media, claiming that the two split and it was the best choice for all involved.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote. "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another. Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."

So Clare’s statement is a bit more suspicious than Dale’s and fans have noticed. Clare seems to imply that while she was dedicated to the relationship with her whole heart, there may have been another party in the relationship that was not. We’re looking at you, Dale.