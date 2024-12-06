Home > Television > HGTV Ben and Erin Napier Inspire Fans With Their Romantic "Love Week" Celebration Does your spouse dedicate an entire "Love Week" to you? Erin Napier dedicates one to hers! By D.M. Published Dec. 6 2024, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@erinapier

Design duo Erin and Ben Napier have become one of HGTV’s most beloved couples, thanks to their heartwarming relationship on Home Town. The series, which showcases the Napiers revitalizing homes in their beloved Laurel, Miss., has become a fan favorite. As the Napiers continue to dominate HGTV, they are also branching out into other ventures. From Erin’s design books to Ben’s furniture line, the couple is busy — but they still find time to show their love for one another.

Erin frequently posts about Ben’s unwavering support, calling him her “gentle giant” and sharing sweet tributes to their enduring bond. Ben, in turn, doesn’t shy away from expressing his admiration for Erin, regularly highlighting her creativity and strength. The couple has found a unique way to celebrate their relationship with a tradition called “Love Week.” Love Week, which coincides with the holiday season, is Erin’s way of showering her husband with affection and thoughtful surprises.

Erin Napier celebrates Ben for an entire week during “love week.”

Since 2016, Erin and Ben Napier have been HGTV staples. And while fans admire the couple’s creative genius, many are also impressed by their loving relationship, which includes their annual “Love Week” celebration. The tradition, which the couple started to honor their enduring love story, has become a cherished event for their social media followers.

During Love Week, the Napiers share personal stories, romantic gestures, and glimpses into their life as a couple. The Napiers also use Love Week to encourage others to celebrate the relationships in their lives. They’ve invited fans to join in by sharing their own stories of love and appreciation. Erin recently took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to Ben, reflecting on one of their first meetings while in college.

“He was such a fun person to watch, to be around,” Erin recalled. “I wanted so badly to be his friend. He made anyone he spoke to feel like they were special, he sat with the person eating alone. And because of that, I loved him before I even knew him.”

Erin and Ben Napier are attached at the hip, and they're not ashamed of it.

Erin and Ben Napier have been married for over 15 years and their lives have become intertwined. And while that may be intimidating for some couples, Erin is not ashamed of her close relationship with Ben. Erin admits she struggles when Ben isn’t home, finding it challenging to manage as a “solo mom” to daughters Helen and Mae.