The Reported Transgender Partner of Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson Is Missing Lance Twiggs is described by friends as a kind, hardworking person. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 29 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET

It has been six weeks since Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University. A suspect was arrested the following day and identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. Details about Robinson's life quickly became public information. The 22-year-old Utah native was raised in a conservative, pro-gun family who, according to his grandmother, were all Republicans.

When asked by his parents why he allegedly killed Kirk, Robinson said, "There is too much evil and the guy [Charlie Kirk] spreads too much hate," per ABC News. Kirk was critical of what the right calls gender ideology. He did not support transgender rights. This might be what Robinson was referring to, as he allegedly had a trans partner at the time of the shooting. Lance Twiggs cooperated fully with law enforcement but has since gone missing. Here's what we know.

Lance Twiggs has gone missing.

According to the New York Post, Twiggs has not been seen at the $1,800 a month apartment Twiggs shared with Robinson in St. George, Utah. The outlet shared photos they snapped of Twiggs's parents, Tyler and Amy Twiggs, outside of their house at separate times. They also reside in St. George.

Twiggs reportedly moved in with Robinson sometime after 2018, after being kicked out of Twiggs's parents' house. Tyler and Amy Twiggs are devout Mormons, though it's now unknown if their religion played a part in this decision. Tyler and Amy made Venmo payments to Twiggs a few times since 2023.

Twiggs's friends say Twiggs is a kind, hardworking person.

There are conflicting reasons cited for Twiggs's removal from Twiggs's parents' house. A relative, who asked to remain anonymous, told Fox News that Twiggs's father said Twiggs wasn't being "respectful and was problematic." Twiggs evidently moved in with grandparents and stayed until Twiggs's high school graduation.

The relative claimed that Twiggs was addicted to gaming and had a drug problem. Twiggs eventually "moved into a townhome and paid full rent, and there were other college roommates at the time," said the relative. Once Robinson moved in, the other roommates apparently moved out.

This version of Twiggs is not the version Twiggs's friends know. Braylon Nielsen, 19, whose brothers were close with Twiggs, told The Post that Twiggs lived with his family for a while after being kicked out. Nielsen said Twiggs's parents never "sat right" with him. He added that Twiggs was never a big partier, had straight A's, and was an extremely hard worker.