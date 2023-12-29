Home > Viral News > Influencers Diego Saul Reyna Divorced His Wife Months Before It Was Made Public Spanish influencer Diego Saul Reyna and his former wife Katie dropped a shocking announcement when they revealed their pending divorce status. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 29 2023, Published 11:49 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/TikTok

As an influencer, Diego Saul Reyna has been known for two things. For one, The Mexico-born content creator has amassed a following thanks to his many informational videos that educate folks on how to legally immigrate to his current home of Canada while avoiding pitfalls and scams. On the other hand, his many followers and fans also knew him for his family posts. Between his usual content, he often posted pictures and videos that featured his wife and three children as a loving unit.

Many were inspired by their family structure, so it came as an immense shock when the two of them announced their impending separation. In late December 2023, both Diego and Katie revealed that they were in the middle of getting a divorce. Though the news came late in the year, the legal process has been in the works since earlier in September. The two of them have since taken to social media to present their individual takes on the divorce.

Diego Saul Reyna is getting divorced from his wife, Katie.

Diego and Katie both posted videos on Dec. 24, 2023 in which they directly address the divorce from their own perspectives. In both takes, they confirm that Diego was the one who initially voiced his intent to divorce Katie, but Katie was the one who initiated the actual process. For Diego's part, he addressed speculation surrounding his separation. While he didn't provide an overt reason for the divorce, he did try to debunk some of the more scandalous rumors.

He insisted that the divorce was not due to religious differences or health concerns. He was especially emphatic in confirming that he was not getting divorced in order to marry fellow Spanish-speaking influencer Paloma Lascano. He even stated that he and Katie remain on friendly terms and are doing their best to co-parent through this difficult time. He also expressed a desire to make sure that his kids are as well as they can be during the divorce process.

Katie had other things to say. In a TikTok video, she revealed that she was the one who told Diego to wait a while before announcing the divorce so that she could process the "devastating" news and protect her children from potential comments at school. She also explained that throughout the process, she'd found out that "[her] marriage was not what [she] thought it was." "Knowing what I know now, [the divorce] is less of a surprise," Katie admitted.