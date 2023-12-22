Home > Viral News > Influencers Alex Eubank Split From Longtime Girlfriend Abigail White — Is There Someone New? Fitness guru Alex Eubank is charming over the masses, leaving them to wonder if he is taken or not. A look into his relationship history tells all. By Alex West Dec. 22 2023, Published 8:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alex_eubank15

The Gist: Alex Eubank is currently single after splitting from Abigail White.

He's well-known in the fitness world and has a large following.

Abby is also a fitness influencer.

YouTuber Alex Eubank made a name for himself in the health world. He's a "natural lifter who creates fitness and lifestyle content focused around building [his] best natural physique," according to his YouTube channel description. He's also proud of his Christian faith and keeps it central in his content.

Given his viral fame, many people are naturally swooning over the gym fanatic. Naturally, the next move is to find out if this workout hunk is seeing anyone right now.

Who is Alex Eubank dating?

A deep dive into Alex's social media reveals he not only takes his bodybuilding work very seriously, but also that he rarely posts about anything else. Glimpses into his personal life are few and far between. When he does post with others, it's typically still work-centric and they are in the gym.

Sometimes, these people are women, but he rarely indicates if they're involved or not. One fan commented on a photo: "Every time I open Insta, man is with another girl."

As it turns out, none of these women are known to be Alex's girlfriend, anyway. At one point, Alex did find his ultimate gym buddy girlfriend, Abigail White, and was very public about their relationship, but he admitted they split up.

In early 2023, Alex addressed the rumors and explained online that Abby moved back to Texas while they were separated. "I'm blessed to have social media in my life, but you have to be kind of open about everything," Alex admitted.

"We are no longer together," he said to clarify. "For the moment, she's going to be back home for a little bit working on herself and I'll be working on myself. As for the details of it, I prefer not to go into it. There's no like bad blood. I still love her. I still talk to her."

Alex asked for fans to be respectful and avoid drama. He explained that he doesn't want anyone to make it into something that it's not. Since then, the pair haven't seemed to get back together or link back up.

Who is Alex's ex-girlfriend, Abigail White?

Abby is also a gym guru which is why the pair got along so well. She describes herself as a bodybuilder, trainer, and mental health advocate. Like Alex, she keeps her Christian faith close to her heart.

Abby is also a content creator, actively posting on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Similarly to Alex, most of her social media posts are strictly business, but she does get a bit more playful than he does, including snaps of her life with friends.

She recently put out a fitness app for her fans and followers to use which is powered by Playbook. By purchasing a membership, users get access to exclusive health-focused content. "My programs are for anyone and everyone! My app is here to get you adapted to the gym environment and the machines and equipment that come with it," she wrote for the app's site.