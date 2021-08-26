ISIS-K Is Believed to Be Responsible for the Attacks Outside of Kabul Airport That Killed 12 U.S. Troops

Ever since the U.S. military formally withdrew from Afghanistan, there have been questions about the region's stability. The Taliban, who now control the nation, are known for their brutality and governing decisions that include the strict imposing of their take on Sharia law, a set of rules that align with the Islamic faith.

The U.S. and its allies are concerned about the Taliban and their rule in Afghanistan, but a new dangerous foe has come to prominence in the area: ISIS-K. Largely unlike the Taliban, they have their sights set firmly on Western targets.

So, who exactly are they and what is the difference between ISIS and ISIS-K? Furthermore, why are ISIS and the Taliban enemies? Keep reading for all of the known details.