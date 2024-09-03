The Dimension 20 side quest Never Stop Blowing Up was an explosive season, to say the least, and Alex Song-Xia's characters played a critical role in that. Playing an employee at Dave's Video World who quickly finds themselves at the center of a crime syndicate, Alex puts a hilarious spin on their crime lord counterpart. Following the show's conclusion, Alex took the time to answer 12 quick questions with Distractify about Never Stop Blowing Up, dishing about their game-day needs and dice superstitions.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

ASX: I have some like small tattoos already and I keep thinking about, 'What if I get something big?' [So probably] just something big.

If you could have any superpower, what would you pick?

ASX: I would pick the ability to let things go really quickly.

What's your go-to karaoke song?

ASX: It's "Stan" by Eminem.

What are your top-three game-day necessities when filming an episode of 'Dimension 20'?

ASX: Coffee, gummy snacks, and some sort of fidget toy. They usually have Welches there [in the Dome], and I also love the Haribo [gummies].

Tell us about the first 'Dungeons & Dragons' campaign you ever played.

ASX: The first time I ever played was right before the pandemic lockdown, like we had our last session the day of lockdown on Friday the 13th, like March 13, 2020 — and then I think three of them ended up having COVID, so definitely was exposed, that was a super spreader event. That was my first D&D experience.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be?

ASX: I would switch lives with Sandra Bullock. Just to see — I feel like she's been through a lot and she seems OK, and I just want to know, just for a day, what it feels like.

If you could start a rumor about yourself, what would it be?

ASX: I would start the rumor that I am six-foot-five.

Where do you look for inspiration when creating a new character for a campaign?

ASX: This one specifically is based off [a character] from Empire Birds, and then I think to make a character fuller, it's usually just whatever thing I'm currently thinking about or grappling with in my own life. Like oh, I'm thinking a lot about the idea of being good, or like coping mechanisms that don't serve me anymore, and seeing if there's something in that that could be the driving force behind a character.

Is there a 'D&D' class you haven't played yet that you'd really like to?

ASX: I've never played a bard, and I don't know if I want to... It seems really hard to be a performer within a game. I love playing characters that don't really know what's going on.

Do you have any superstitions about your dice?

ASX: I just like when they look nice. There was a moment in this past season of Never Stop Blowing Up where I think I was roling really poorly and someone else gave me different dice, just to maybe break the bad luck, but I think I would've rather had my own dice.

Who was your favorite NPC from 'Never Stop Blowing Up'?

ASX: It was Doug Meat, the henchman with a heart of gold.

