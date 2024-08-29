Comedian Izzy Roland has been busy. Not only has she written and produced a movie with her family, but she also just finished her most recent side quest with Dimension 20. The new campaign, titled Never Stop Blowing Up, is an 80s action movie meets Jumanji; her on-screen character Paula Donvalson becomes the suave (and also newly divorced) Jack Manhattan in this action-packed campaign.
Ahead of the season's final episode, Izzy took some time to answer 12 quick questions with Distractify, spilling some details on her Dungeons & Dragons experience and inspirations for her characters (along with some other fun tidbits).
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
IR: Very colorful folk art flowers!
If you could have any superpower, what would you pick?
IR: To make food appear.
What's your go-to karaoke song?
IR: "Fancy" by Reba McEntire.
What are your top-three game-day necessities when filming an episode of 'Dimension 20'?
IR: Snacks, drinks, and snacks.
Tell us about the first 'Dungeons & Dragons' campaign you ever played.
IR: It was DM'd by Michael Saltzman, and I played a character based on a girl named Luz who I had in class when I was teaching a Story Pirates workshop. The real-life Luz was CRAZY!!! I loved her.
If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be?
IR: Amy Sedaris so I could look at everything in her apartment
If you could start a rumor about yourself, what would it be?
IR: Did you know Izzy Roland got rid of her elbows?
Where do you look for inspiration when creating a new character for a campaign?
IR: Any Real Housewives franchise.
Is there a 'D&D' class you haven't played yet that you'd really like to?
IR: I don't think I've played a barbarian on camera — that could be fun!
Do you have any superstitions about your dice?
IR: No! I don't think I have any superstitions at all???
Who was your favorite NPC from 'Never Stop Blowing Up'?
IR: Saximillian and Tony the Jaguar
What is your No. 1 distraction?
IR: Anything ever but especially my notebook, sorry Brennan and Schaubach :(