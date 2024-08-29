Comedian Izzy Roland has been busy. Not only has she written and produced a movie with her family, but she also just finished her most recent side quest with Dimension 20. The new campaign, titled Never Stop Blowing Up, is an 80s action movie meets Jumanji; her on-screen character Paula Donvalson becomes the suave (and also newly divorced) Jack Manhattan in this action-packed campaign.

Ahead of the season's final episode, Izzy took some time to answer 12 quick questions with Distractify, spilling some details on her Dungeons & Dragons experience and inspirations for her characters (along with some other fun tidbits).