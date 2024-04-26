You may have seen Ana Saia before on your TikTok feed, acting out comical skits and showcasing conversations with her mother that highlight her Mexican heritage and life as a white-presenting Latina. As a self-proclaimed "no sabo" kid — a term that translates to "I don't know" and has become a nickname for young Latinx people who aren't fluent in Spanish — Ana uses her platform to make light of her situation while also embracing the insecurities that come with feeling like an outsider in both in white and Latinx spaces. Aside from her humorous and informative content, Ana is also a singer, an actor, and a strong advocate against bullying. Distractify chatted with Ana to learn about her favorite TV show, her dream job, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

AS: Right now in this moment, I’d probably get a tattoo of a small crescent moon with stars representing my grandparents that passed, because my grandma used to have this old saying whenever my sister or I got in trouble: “If you don’t stop, I’ll send you to the moon.” It always made us laugh rather than scare us, which I think was the point.

What is your most-used emoji?

AS: My most-used emoji is the yellow heart 💛

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had.

AS: One of the best fan interactions was when I was standing in line for a concert and these two girls in front of me recognized my voice, and when they turned around they got really excited and told me how much they relate to my videos because they also get irritated when people don’t believe they’re Hispanic. They were so nice and made me feel like I had a real impact on their lives.

Source: Ana Saia; Instagram/@anasaiaofficial

What is your favorite TV show?

AS: My favorite TV show is definitely How I Met Your Mother. I rewatch it all the time.

What was the first concert you went to?

AS: My first ever concert, I’m proud to say, was Miley Cyrus during her "Party in the USA" era, and she even gave her audience a first look at her movie The Last Song. It was a very special moment I shared with my mom and sister.

What's your favorite color?

AS: My favorite colors are blue and emerald green.

What's your go-to karaoke song?

AS: My go-to karaoke song is “Somebody to Love” by Queen.

What's the best meal you have ever had?

AS: The best meal I’ve ever had is from this restaurant in Vegas called FUHU; their chilaquiles were just perfection.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

AS: My dream collaboration would be anything with Selena Gomez. She has a very strong message with her Rare Beauty brand and I’d love to be a part of that.

Share your top three desert island necessities.

AS: My Kindle, Vaseline, and my paint set.

What is your No. 1 distraction?