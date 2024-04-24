Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Why Even Invite Guests?” — Mom’s List of “Won’t-Dos” for Daughter’s Birthday Party Sparks Debate "I can tell your husband must have the patience of a saint." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 24 2024, Published 1:34 p.m. ET Source: TikTok |@rachonlife

A mom who appears to be exasperated with the idea of throwing a birthday party for her 1-year-old daughter has sparked a TikTok debate after posting a video on the popular social media application highlighting a series of rules she's going to abide by when it comes to hosting the event.

Rachel, (@rachonlife) was dead set against overspending on the party, stating that she's not going to be serving full meals and that she would not be accepting any gifts but would rather have folks just come and stay at her place for an hour and a half while people enjoy snacks.

She also mentions in the video that in lieu of gifts, she would much rather have folks donate $5 to a fund so she could re-sod her backyard which looks like a "trainwreck."

Rachel rattles off the things she will be doing differently for her daughter's first birthday party when compared to her first child, her son's one-year bash. Right off the bat, she wants to make sure people know she doesn't expect them to "sacrifice [their] entire Saturday" for the party, writing that she schedules it only from 9.30 am to 11 am.

The TikToker went on to say that because her "child needs to nap" she does hope and expect everyone to leave at that same "end time" and that they should be considerate of that. Rachel adds that anyone who is attending a 1-year-old's birthday party is more than likely already up and about at 9.30 am on a Saturday in the first place.

Because of the timing of the party, Rachel went on to explain that a meal at the party isn't going to be served. While snacks are definitely going to be available, folks should expect to eat a full meal before they head on over to her crib for the hour and a half long affair.

On top of not serving a meal, she's "not doing games" nor is she "doing anything really." The party "vibes" she's going for are from the '90s she says: there's going to be a ball pit, some toys for the kids to play with, and a trampoline up outside for kiddos to hop around on.

She also stated that she is "not spending money on this," while going on to remark, "And I am an excessive shopper like I...this headband costs $75 okay?" she says, pointing to the article of clothing on her head. "I'm not spending money on this. Like I spent money to get invitations printed and that's it."

"It's not going to be expensive," she reiterates in the video before writing to folks that she "specifically" asked folks to not bring gifts to the house. "We're doing a Harry Potter themed birthday party for her, her name is Hazel Paige so HP...I'm a big Harry Potter nerd, like it's a whole thing," she says.

She went on to detail the Potter-themed verbiage in which she detailed to party guests that they shouldn't be providing her child with any gifts when they attend this birthday.

Instead, she wrote, "If you feel inclined to bring something consider $5 because we're trying to remodel, re-do our backyard, we need to re-sod...our backyard is a trainwreck. Bring us five bucks to help us re-do our backyard that's what we're asking, but she does not need anything," she says.

The mom continued, "And I am very picky I don't want you to buy s--- for my kids." Another rule for her daughter's first birthday party? No liquor or beer: "Also we're not serving alcohol I know it's pretty normal to serve booze at kid's birthday parties these days, like we did it our son's first birthday party and second birthday party, we had a freaking Taco Bar and margaritas," she said.

But this isn't the case for her daughter's first b-day. Rachel briefly considers getting a bottle of champagne for the party but ultimately rules against it, stating that her and her husband don't drink but they get booze for other people.

Another no-no for her daughter's party? No cake because "it is...9:30 in the morning." She said that instead of a big cake, she's going to make "little coffee cakes and decorate them to look like mandrakes...because Harry Potter," she says into the camera after picking up her crying daughter, who immediately stops after her Mama picked her up.

There were some folks who agreed with her assessment of parties, stating that she has no problem going all out for her kids once they get older and that throwing large-scale engagements early on was kind of pointless as they aren't going to remember it. Kind of like taking an infant to Disney World.

