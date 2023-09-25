From working in marketing after college to becoming a certified internet sensation and podcaster, Connor Wood's career has exploded in recent years. Thanks in part to his humorous TikTok content, as well as his relatable and quirky musings on the appropriately named Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast show, Connor has become a fan favorite of the TMG Studios lineup. Together with co-host Brooke Averick, Connor discusses important topics such as where bugs come from, Amelia Earhart's impossible last name, and death row meals.

Distractify chatted with Connor to learn about his go-to pickup line, his childhood celebrity crush, and more.