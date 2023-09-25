From working in marketing after college to becoming a certified internet sensation and podcaster, Connor Wood's career has exploded in recent years. Thanks in part to his humorous TikTok content, as well as his relatable and quirky musings on the appropriately named Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast show, Connor has become a fan favorite of the TMG Studios lineup. Together with co-host Brooke Averick, Connor discusses important topics such as where bugs come from, Amelia Earhart's impossible last name, and death row meals.
Distractify chatted with Connor to learn about his go-to pickup line, his childhood celebrity crush, and more.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
CW: My mom in a heart.
If you could time travel to any year, which would you pick and why?
CW: The Boston Tea Party… it just seems fun.
What’s your most-used emoji?
CW: The crying-laughing emoji (😂) I started using it unironically and everything feels right.
If you could hang out with any celebrity for a day, who would you choose?
CW: Teddy Roosevelt.
Talk about the best meal you’ve ever had.
CW: A quesadilla with grapes when I got home from the beach when I was 11.
What’s something no one knows about you?
CW: My address.
Who was your childhood celebrity crush?
CW: Nala from The Lion King.
Shoutout one of your favorite fellow creators!
CW: Jack Martin.
What’s your go-to pick up line?
CW: Are you sweating as well?
Tell us about your dream podcast guest.
CW: Larry David.
Share your top three desert-island necessities.
CW: A boat, my phone, a Starlink satellite.
If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?
CW: The guy at the hotel that does everything.
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
CW: A mirror.