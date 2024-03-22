Up-and-coming actor Conor Sherry, who has already starred alongside the likes of Chris Pratt and featured in the iconic Nickelodeon reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark, is the newest young face in Hollywood looking to take over our screens. The 23-year-old, award-winning UCLA student recently starred in Paramount's Snack Shack, a nostalgic, heartwarming indie comedy that takes place in the summer of 1991, which was created by Oscar-nominated production company T-Street. With tens of thousands of social media followers, as well as glowing reviews from some of the biggest names in journalism and a constantly growing fanbase, Conor's stardom is on an upward trajectory that likely won't slow down any time soon. Distractify chatted with Conor to learn about his dream co-star, the most famous person who's ever DM'd him, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

CS: There’s a tattoo I’ve always wanted and probably will get at some point. It’s in my Mom’s handwriting and it says, “Sweet Boy.” She has called me that for as long as I can remember and still does to this day. She's not a fan of tattoos though, so… we'll see.

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

CS: We premiered Snack Shack in the same city where we shot it, Nebraska City, Neb. The movie was inspired by the very people in that town and our director's life. So many emotions were evoked connecting with locals who related on a personal level to very specific moments in the movie. It’s a memory and feeling that will stay with me forever.

What’s your most-used emoji?

CS: For the past month, the hotdog and beer emojis for Snack Shack (🌭🍺) but in general it’s probably the laughing, tears streaming down the face emoji (used in the context of crying laughing).

Source: Getty images Mika Abdalla (L) and Conor Sherry (R); Conor and his mom

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it"?

CS: Showing my movie to a sold-out theater of my family, friends, high school drama teacher, coaches, principals, neighbors and tons of other influential people from my life was super emotional. It was my first big movie on the big screen in front of all the people that built and supported me growing up. It doesn't get much better than that. I hope I never feel like I “made it;” that feels definitive... I am just getting started!

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

CS: Oh gosh, probably someone like Tom Hanks or any of the other legends in Hollywood.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

CS: The first concert I attended was Taylor Swift during her Fearless tour. It was a surprise birthday gift for my sister's 10th birthday and we all drove down in an RV; I was bummed we weren't going camping, but on that day, I definitely became a Taylor Swift fan. Core memory.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

CS: It depends. 0 drinks: "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw. 1-2 drinks: "Shallows," Bradley Cooper's part. A few more drinks: "Shallows" again… but Lady Gaga’s part.

What’s your favorite TV show?

CS: Currently I am binging The Last of Us for the second time. 10/10, huge fan.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

CS: Honestly it was @TacoBell — I won a free Mexican pizza for tagging three friends on a raffle post when I was 16. Big moment for me. (Make nacho fries year-round, please.)

Share your top three desert-island necessities

CS: I just watched Arthur the King, so I’d say first a good dog. Then I would need one of those giant Survival for Dummies books, and then maybe my best friend Anecia. If I die, I might as well go out laughing.

What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?

CS: It’s not super bizarre and is definitely not healthy, but let me put you on — Smucker's Uncrustables sandwich (the purple one) with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup inside. Microwave for 15-20 seconds, enjoy, and then… await the heartburn.

Who would be your dream co-star?

CS: I hope to work with many of the greats who are still with us, but my dream co-star would be Robin Williams. His work has inspired me more than anything and proven that its possible to do both comedy and drama at the highest level. Side note: I did DM Reese Witherspoon on Instagram when I was 14 saying that I would play her son in a movie one day, so it’d be cool to check that off my list at some point.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?