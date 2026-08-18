Woman Asks Friend to Venmo $2.47 in Gas Money After Giving Him a Ride, Sparks Debate "Julia grew up rich, I guarantee it," one person wrote referring to the woman who asked a friend for gas money. By Mark Pygas Updated Aug. 18 2026, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@peterpriebylpierdinock

It was in 2022 when gas prices hit an all-time high in the US and many places all over the world. Prices have since lowered, but the purchase is still a burden for many. This, coupled with inflation hitting a 40-year-high and rising rent and home ownership costs have left tons of people financially strained. So if you're getting a ride from a friend somewhere who's going out of their way to pick you up, you'll probably feel compelled to give them some money to help offset the cost of gas.

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However, what is considered the minimum amount one should expect to be reimbursed for gas? Is it $5? $10? Would you hold a grudge against a friend for not offering to chip in this amount of money? Or does it depend on whether or not you had to idle in traffic for a bit and drive off of your original route in order to give them a lift, burning extra gas in the process?

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Whatever that amount for you is, it seems like a lot of folks who responded to a now-deleted TikTok video posted by a user who uploads under the handle @peterpribylpierdinock don't think it should be $2.47, as they lambasted a "friend of a friend" for sending him a Venmo request for gas and blaming it on Joe Biden.

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In the video, Peter shows a screenshot of a text message he received from a woman named Julia which reads, "heyyyy its julia what's ur venmo??i need to charge u like $2.47 for driving u home last night lmaoooo also what's ur roommates venmo gas is so pricy hehe don't blame me blame biden!!!!"

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He says in the 8-second clip over the green screen image capture of the text conversation behind him, "I know it's unlikely but like I'm actively rooting for the Yellowstone supervolcano."

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Peter is referencing a projected catastrophic natural disaster with devastating consequences should it occur, possibly killing or severely inhibiting the livelihoods of many Americans; kind of like the thesis presented in the track "Ænema" by Tool.

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TikTokers were shocked that Julia would ask for such a "petty" amount of money from Peter. Others came up with their own rejoinders to receive such a low Venmo request. Some just couldn't figure out how she calculated such a low amount of money for giving him and his roommate a ride home.

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Then there were those who didn't understand why she would reference President Joe Biden in her text message while others speculated she was probably born rich to hold a "money grudge" over such a trivial amount, and there are some reports that support this theory.

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"my life could rely on that $2.47 & i’d still be too embarrassed to really ask someone for that amount back," one TikToker quipped. "Julia grew up rich, I guarantee it." "Reply “Sorry I only have .25 cents right now, blame inflation” "Ask her for an itemized receipt for tax purposes"