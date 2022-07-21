Woman Sends $2.47 Venmo Request for Gas After Giving Man a Ride in Viral TikTok
Gas prices have hit an all-time high in the US and many places all over the world. This, coupled with inflation being at a 40-year-high and rising rent and home ownership costs have left tons of people financially strained. So if you're getting a ride from a friend somewhere who's going out of their way to pick you up, you'll probably feel compelled to give them some money to help offset the cost of gas.
However, what is considered the minimum amount one should expect to be reimbursed for gas? Is it $5? $10? Would you hold a grudge against a friend for not offering to chip in this amount of money? Or does it depend on whether or not you had to idle in traffic for a bit and drive off of your original route in order to give them a lift, burning extra gas in the process?
Whatever that amount for you is, it seems like a lot of folks who responded to a TikTok posted by a user who uploads under the handle @peterpribylpierdinock don't think it should be $2.47, as they lambasted a "friend of a friend" for sending him a Venmo request for gas and blaming it on Joe Biden.
In the video, Peter shows a screenshot of a text message he received from a woman named Julia which reads, "heyyyy its julia what's ur venmo??i need to charge u like $2.47 for driving u home last night lmaoooo also what's ur roommates venmo gas is so pricy hehe don't blame me blame biden!!!!"
He says in the 8-second clip over the green screen image capture of the text conversation behind him, "I know it's unlikely but like I'm actively rooting for the Yellowstone supervolcano."
Peter is referencing a projected catastrophic natural disaster with devastating consequences should it occur, possibly killing or severely inhibiting the livelihoods of many Americans; kind of like the thesis presented in the track "Ænema" by Tool.
TikTokers were shocked that Julia would ask for such a "petty" amount of money from Peter. Others came up with their own rejoinders to receive such a low Venmo request. Some just couldn't figure out how she calculated such a low amount of money for giving him and his roommate a ride home.
Then there were those who didn't understand why she would reference President Joe Biden in her text message while others speculated she was probably born rich to hold a "money grudge" over such a trivial amount, and there are some reports that support this theory.
"my life could rely on that $2.47 & i’d still be too embarrassed to really ask someone for that amount back," one TikToker quipped.
"Julia grew up rich, I guarantee it."
"Reply “Sorry I only have .25 cents right now, blame inflation”
"Ask her for an itemized receipt for tax purposes"
"I would tell her I have no venmo and to come pick up the cash do she can waste more money driving to my house again."
What do you think? Was it petty of Julia to ask for $2.47 from both Peter and presumably his roommate?