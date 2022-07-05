TikToker Shocked After Learning Her Neighbor Pays $600 More in Rent for Same Floor Plan

These price hikes were also reflected in rents/leases across the country as well, which has always been on an upward trend: between 1985 and 2020, the average cost of rent ballooned 149%, around 4 times the rate of income growth in that time period (35%).

Just between 2021 and 2022 rent saw a massive 11.3% average price increase, forcing a lot of Americans out of their long-term homes and into areas further away from their jobs and preferred school systems for their children.